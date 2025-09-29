Beautifi Leads Vivacity 2025 as Presenting Sponsor and Hosts Exclusive Vitality Ball

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Beautifi, Canada's leading medical financing provider, proudly served as the presenting sponsor of Vivacity 2025, a three-day consumer event held September 19–21 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

Vivacity was the first ever Canadian consumer event focused on wellness, longevity, and aesthetics. The event spanned 50,000 square feet of innovation, expert insights, and hands-on experiences. Attendees explored booths from brands like Barry's, Skinfolio, and leading clinics including 8 West and Dermapure, discovering the latest in fitness, skin health, and transformative wellness solutions.

As the lead sponsor, Beautifi played a central role in the event, which brought together the latest in medical aesthetics, wellness, and healthy aging. Over the course of the weekend, thousands of attendees engaged with interactive exhibits, educational panels, and live experiences designed to connect consumers with top doctors, clinics, and wellness brands.

Beautifi CEO and Founder Ryan Brinkhurst took center stage and hosted a panel alongside three partnered surgeons: Dr. Thomas Buonassisi, Dr. Arko Demianczuk, andDr. Ashley Tregaskiss. Together, they addressed some of the most pressing questions Canadian patients are asking today: What do procedures really cost? How do you choose the right doctor? And how can financing make these decisions feel less overwhelming? To hear more of Ryan's perspective, check out The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later Plans in Canada andHow to Confidently Choose the Right Cosmetic Surgeon for You.

At Beautifi's booth, visitors experienced more than financing education. Guests sampled matcha from Suna Wellness and entered giveaways for gift cards, custom totes, and branded hats. The Beautifi team valued the opportunity to connect with consumers about dental, medical aesthetics, and fertility procedures, and to demonstrate how Beautifi financing simplifies planning.

It wasn't all work. Industry leaders also had the chance to celebrate together. The weekend concluded with the Vitality Ball, an exclusive Saturday night gala co-hosted by PACIFIC PLASTIC SURGERY, SCITON, REVEANESSE, ALASTIN, BRIAN JESSEL MAGAZINE, and Beautifi. Doctors, beauty innovators, and top influencers gathered for an evening of connection, glamour, and celebration. As presenting sponsor, Beautifi helped set the tone for a memorable night that embodied the innovation and confidence at the heart of the aesthetics industry.

CEO, Ryan Brinkhurst shared: "Vivacity was an incredible opportunity for Beautifi to lead the conversation on accessibility and patient empowerment. From our panels to the Vitality Ball, we connected with consumers and industry leaders alike, reinforcing our mission to make high-quality care accessible and affordable for Canadians."

For more information about Beautifi's financing solutions, visit: https://www.beautifi.com

