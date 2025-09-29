Beautifi Launches Loan Insurance to Provide Extra Security for Patients and Clinics

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Beautifi, Canada's leading medical financing provider, is proud to announce the launch of its new Loan Insurance. This program gives patients peace of mind when financing their dental, surgery, cosmetics, or fertility procedures. By protecting borrowers and their families against unexpected life events, Beautifi continues to remove barriers and make healthcare and aesthetics more accessible across the country.

Why Loan Insurance Matters

Life is unpredictable. Beautifi's Loan Insurance guarantees that patients are never left struggling with loan payments if the unexpected happens. Coverage includes:

Job loss – Payment protection during eligible unemployment.

– Payment protection during eligible unemployment. Total disability – Defined as being unable to work due to injury or illness, ensuring financial stability during recovery.

– Defined as being unable to work due to injury or illness, ensuring financial stability during recovery. Critical illness – Major conditions such as heart attack, stroke, and cancer.

– Major conditions such as heart attack, stroke, and cancer. Death – Protects families by ensuring loved ones are not left with outstanding medical loan debt.

For clinics, the new product offers an additional benefit by giving patients confidence to move forward with treatments, knowing their financing is secure. This reduces hesitation and allows providers to focus on delivering exceptional care.

The program is available to Canadian residents aged 18 to 69 in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, P.E.I, and New Brunswick. Insurance is offered in partnership through Assurant, with clients enrolling directly through Beautifi for a seamless experience.

Ryan Brinkhurst, Founder and CEO of Beautifi, said: "Our mission has always been to make high-quality healthcare and aesthetics more accessible for Canadians. This insurance policy adds another layer of confidence and security for both patients and clinics. By protecting against life's uncertainties, we're giving Canadians the peace of mind they deserve when investing in their health and confidence."

Beautifi is Canada's fastest growing fintech company specializing in patient financing for dental, medical aesthetics, and fertility procedures. By offering flexible and affordable financing solutions, Beautifi is helping Canadians access treatments that improve confidence, health, and quality of life.

