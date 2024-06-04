Beatbot Robotic Pool Cleaners Announce Commitment to Giving Back Through Sustainability and Social Impact Initiatives

Beatbot's Industry-Leading Innovation Receives Recognition for Sustainable Design and Advanced Performance

RICHMOND, Texas, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Beatbot, the brand behind the industry's most innovative robotic pool cleaners, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to social responsibility. Known for its breakthrough technology in the pool cleaning industry, Beatbot is doubling down on its initiative to foster sustainability with all of its products.

Beat the Heat and Take the Lead with Beatbot Robotic Pool Cleaners This Summer

Beatbot's award-winning line of pool cleaning robots, the AquaSense and AquaSense Pro, carry the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly (CPF) certification. This badge indicates that packaging materials are made from recycled content, earning the TPCH certification for environmental compliance. The robot's design is tailored to reduce chemical waste and extend the quality of water it's being used in.

'Beatbot's eco-friendly practices benefit both consumers and the environment,' said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. 'The products are designed for maximum energy efficiency, featuring ecologically friendly coatings, energy-saving hydrodynamic designs, and natural clarifiers that reduce chemical usage and extend the water quality. We are dedicated to positively impacting the ecosystem by combining innovative technology with sustainable practices. We strive to create cleaner and greener pool days.'

Beatbot's Commitment to Excellence

Beatbot's leading status in the high-end market is due to the cutting-edge technology of the AquaSense Pro. The technology's five-in-one cleaning capabilities include surface skimming and water clarification with 20 advanced sensors and AI algorithms for precise mapping and path optimization. The high-performance hardware systems, powerful CPUs, high-precision sensors, self-developed AI algorithms, and high-efficiency brushless water pumps ensure smarter, easier, and more effective pool care. The brand's standard series model, the AquaSense, offers efficient and full-coverage cleaning, ensuring floor-to-wall and waterline coverage. The model is supported by advanced dual-group roller brushes and fine filtration down to 150 μm, all controlled wirelessly through the Beatbot App.

Pioneering Innovation and Championing Social Responsibility

In addition to its innovative and sustainable products, Beatbot is dedicated to supporting social causes through The Beatbot Donation Program. With every purchase made on Beatbot's official website, a portion is donated to one of several impactful organizations chosen by the consumer:

The Ocean Cleanup: Utilizing advanced technology to address plastic pollution and other ocean waste.

Room to Read: Improving educational opportunities and training children in underprivileged areas.

World Wildlife Fund: Protecting global biodiversity.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Foundation: Supporting the advancement of technology for the benefit of humanity.

Meals on Wheels America: Delivering meals to seniors with limited mobility, addressing hunger needs in the United States .

Beatbot is excited to mark the inauguration of this initiative by offering a 1-year extended warranty for free with exciting offers for the AquaSense model and the AquaSense Pro model. Experience superior pool cleaning technology and discover more about the Beatbot AquaSense series at Beatbot's official website and Amazon.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong team of around 100 R&D members. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations, and holds over 160 patents (granted and under application), including 64 patents for inventions.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Beatbot