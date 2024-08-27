Bears Paws and UNO Unite for National Back-to-School Contest, Offering Families a Chance to Win Big and Give Back to Schools

The "Connections Start With Two" contest kicks-off July 1st, 2024 and awards $10,000 to one individual PLUS $10,000 to a school of their choice.

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Mattel Canada, renowned for iconic brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, UNO and more, has joined forces with Dare Foods, a proudly family-owned Canadian company known for its top selling kids cookie brand. Together, they unveil a nationwide Back-to-School (BTS) initiative with a contest, allowing one lucky participant to win $10,000 cash and an additional $10,000 to donate to a school of their choice.

Open to Canadians across the country, this initiative aims to celebrate and facilitate meaningful connections while giving back to a local school.

Dare Foods and Mattel Canada believe that building communities is crucial for fostering connections and nurturing relationships. Through this program, they seek to not only empower parents and families to create moments of joy and bonding with each other, but also help reward their valued consumers and allow them to recognize a deserving school.

"We believe that connections start with two," says Donna Polimac, Sr Manager Marketing – Vehicles, Action Figures, Games & Mega at Mattel Canada. "Through our partnership with Dare Foods, we are committed to building community and creating opportunities for families to connect and thrive together."

Back to school season holds a special significance for families, marking a time of new beginnings and exciting milestones. Whether it's a new grade, a new school, or new friendships, Dare Foods and Mattel Canada recognize the importance of supporting families during this period. By offering special snacks for kids' lunches and engaging games to break the ice, they aim to enhance the back to school experience for families across the country.

"This partnership between Mattel and Dare Foods is a natural fit," says Deborah Attwood, Senior Marketing Director, Cookies, Candy, and Consumer Insights at Dare Foods. "Bear Paws is a snack that both parents and kids agree on and UNO is such an engaging game for people of all ages. Our hope is that together we can make back to school a little extra special for families."

Dare Foods and Mattel Canada invite all Canadian families to join them in celebrating the connections and moments of joy being made across the country. Whether it's sharing a snack or playing a game, every interaction plays an important role in building strong, happy families and communities.

For more information on the Dare Foods and Mattel Canada Back to School program and contest details, please visit www.SnackPlayWin.ca (ENG) or www.grignoterjouergagner.ca (FRE)

ABOUT MATTEL CANADA:

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. Mattel engages consumers and fans through their franchise brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Monster High, MEGA and Polly Pocket, as well as other popular properties that they own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Mattel's offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. The brands products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

ABOUT DARE FOODS LTD.:

Dare Foods has a rich history as a privately-owned, Canadian family business. With eight manufacturing plants, over 1,300 employees and after more than 130 years in operation, Dare Foods has become part of the fabric of Canada. Dare Foods remains dedicated to producing innovative, high-quality food. Manufactured in Canada and the U.S., its range of cookies, crackers, fine breads and candy are available throughout North America and in more than 50 other countries around the world. Learn more at: https://www.darefoods.com/ca_en

