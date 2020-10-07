Beanfield Metroconnect Acquires Epik Networks Canada

The independent telecommunications service provider continues to expand with recent purchase

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Beanfield Metroconnect, owner and operator of the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal is yet again expanding with the announcement of their latest acquisition of Epik Networks, a Toronto based telecommunications provider that has serviced Canadian customers for more than 15 years. This purchase marks Beanfield's third acquisition since January and demonstrates the company's commitment to expansion and superior service offerings for their customers, above all else.

"Beanfield is not your average telecommunication company and this is something we share with Epik Networks," says Dan Armstrong, CEO/CTO, Beanfield Metroconnect.

"With a private fibre backbone and commitment to the highest level of care, we couldn't be more aligned with Epik Network's vision and company culture. As more people look to adopt digital solutions in our "new normal," expanding our business communications offerings was a logical next step to help more people do so. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Epik Network's exceptional team into the Beanfield family, joining forces to ensure businesses get the support and service level they deserve."

Beanfield will now acquire Epik Network's 200 Canadian business clients in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, helping them implement cloud solutions for the highest level of security, collaboration, communication and reliability.

"We know our customers will be thrilled with Beanfield's modern and reliable, high-quality network," says Andrew Gyenes, President and CEO, Epik Networks. "As a fellow telecommunications company with a common goal to help businesses grow and stay connected on their success journey, we couldn't think of a better company to continue supplying the level of service and excellence our customers expect."

Beanfield's commitment to building communities and supporting businesses has been a priority since the company started over 30 years ago and will continue to do more of with this acquisition.

"We will continually invest in our infrastructure to ensure our customers come first and have access to a wide variety of services backed by the same superior connectivity and care Beanfield is known for" says Armstrong.

