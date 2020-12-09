Beam Suntory Canada Further Supports Canada's Hard-Hit Hospitality Community with Donation to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, is donating $50,000 to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund to further support Canada's hard-hit hospitality community during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Beam Suntory made a donation of $50,000 to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund to support Canada's hospitality communities with monetary assistance during an unprecedented time of crisis.

"Now more than ever, Canada's restaurant industry needs help as we face a very challenging winter ahead," said Neale Graham, Managing Director, Canada and Canadian Brands, Beam Suntory. "We are proud to continue our support of the Bartenders Benevolent Fund and our trade partners to ensure the longevity of this vibrant community."

The Bartenders Benevolent Fund, a non-profit financial resource for bartenders, servers and front-of-house support staff working in the hospitality industry in Canada, has seen a significant need across the country during the COVID-19 global pandemic, and has been able to meet those needs, with critical funds being provided to applicants on a rolling basis.

Beam Suntory is proud of its long-standing, deep relationship with the hospitality industry and is committed to lending support to those whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic, 800,000 Canadian foodservice workers were laid off or had their hours cut down to zero. According to Restaurants Canada, roughly half of table-service restaurants expect to reduce their number of full and part-time employees over the next three to four months.1

"We are grateful to Beam Suntory for its generosity and continued support – this second donation comes at a time when it is needed the most," said Jon Gray, co-founder of the Bartenders Benevolent Fund. "We've reached a pivotal point in this pandemic, and donations like these will help thousands of hospitality industry workers, and their families, who have been hit hard by this continuing crisis."

The Bartenders Benevolent Fund receives applications and disburses financial support on a weekly basis, with the ability for applicants to reapply, if necessary. The organization has dispersed $460,250 since the end of March 2020. Hospitality workers who wish to apply for assistance can do so at BartendersBenevolentFund.ca.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

About the Bartenders Benevolent Fund:

Created in 2013, the Bartenders Benevolent Fund is a non-profit financial resource for bartenders, servers and front-of-house support staff working in the hospitality industry in Canada. We provide funding for those who have fallen under serious financial hardship and our mission is to work in earnest to ensure that those in need can make ends meet. The Bartenders Benevolent Fund's mandate is to offer support to the hospitality industry, by the hospitality industry: our funds are awarded anonymously by local hospitality professionals from each market.

