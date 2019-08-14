Beakerhead Launches 2019 Program and New Downtown Venue

CALGARY, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - BOOM! It's happening! Beakerhead is exploding on the Calgary scene from September 18-22, 2019 with art, science and engineering smash-ups that will surprise and delight! Kicking off with four days of curated, eclectic workshops, spectator-pleasing shows and unique school field trips, Beakerhead's signature, finale Spectacle on September 21 will make your head turn and jaw drop!

"The Calgary Downtown Association is excited to partner with Beakerhead to bring this year's Spectacle to Prince's Island Park," says Marco De Iaco, Executive Director. "Beakerhead is a fun, unique and local creation that offers a new experience every year. We're excited to host this event downtown!"

Beakerhead is amping up this year's Spectacle experience by consolidating over 25 engineered art installations in one downtown location, making it easy for festival goers to discover and explore. Be prepared for fire-breathing monsters, roaming engineered contraptions, glowing fashion, inventions of mammoth proportion, food, drink and much more madness. Organizers expect over 10,000 people to attend the Spectacle.

Tickets and full details of this year's festival are available now at www.beakerhead.com . Here's a sampling of the 2019 program:

Trippity Twitchit and Notorious B.A.D. - Fiery and mystical metal creations by Calgary -based True North Absurdities.

- Fiery and mystical metal creations by -based True North Absurdities. Paraluna – A whirling, tilting, pulsating, 35-foot-wide umbrella of 17,000 LED lights choreographed to classical music.

– A whirling, tilting, pulsating, 35-foot-wide umbrella of 17,000 LED lights choreographed to classical music. Lunch without Light – A culinary feast for the senses led by a famous broadcaster and a local neuroscientist.

– A culinary feast for the senses led by a famous broadcaster and a local neuroscientist. For Science! – Think "Blue Man Group meets Bill Nye " at this hilarious and science-based performance.

– Think "Blue Man Group meets " at this hilarious and science-based performance. MakeFashion – Debuts their latest collection of high fashion wearable tech.

– Debuts their latest collection of high fashion wearable tech. Community Beacons – Can't wait for Beakerhead? Get a free preview of some uniquely Beakerhead installations on display in Marda Loop , 4th Street and other communities from September 8 to 20 .

As an educational charity with year-round K-12 programming, Beakerhead is having a very successful year. "Our field trip student enrolment has nearly doubled this year and support from our community partners is at an all-time high," says Jeff Popiel, Interim CEO at Beakerhead Creative Society. "Momentum continues to build around and we are sincerely honoured at how Calgary supports and enables Beakerhead's impact."

"Beakerhead is a community creator," says Lori Hewson, director of community investment and social innovation at Suncor. "By uniquely merging art, science, engineering and technology, Beakerhead encourages innovation and brings people together. We are proud to support the ingenious programming and iconic, interactive installations that make up Beakerhead and spark interest and curiosity for all members of the Calgary community." The Spectacle is sponsored by Suncor, and the Suncor Energy Foundation is a founding partner of Beakerhead.

Beakerhead is also proud to have the support of the provincial government.

About Beakerhead Creative Society

Beakerhead Creative Society is a registered charity whose mandate is to globally advance education at the crossroads of art, science and engineering. Through year-round educational programs and the annual September festival in Calgary, Canada, Beakerhead aims to engage, delight, surprise and entertain you so completely that you don't even realize you are learning too!

For more information visit: www.beakerhead.com

Get Social:

Web: www.beakerhead.com

Facebook / Twitter / Instagram: @beakerhead

SOURCE Beakerhead

For further information: For Media Inquiries and Media Passes, please contact: Noelle Aune, njaune@telus.net, 403-861-1982