Be in the Know About CO

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week November 1 – 7, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - As November 1-7, 2020 marks Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week safety experts are urging people to be extremely vigilant with fuel-burning appliances to prevent deadly exposure to Carbon Monoxide (CO) – an invisible, odourless, poisonous gas that can seriously harm or even kill.

As residents and communities have been asked to modify their lifestyle and are spending increasingly more time at home during these unprecedented times, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) wants to remind people of additional means by which they can keep themselves safe in and around their homes.

"With the onset of cold weather months comes the increased use of furnaces and fireplaces and now outdoor heaters," says John Marshall, Director of TSSA's Fuels Safety Program. "If not installed, serviced and maintained regularly, fuel-burning appliances can emit deadly levels of CO gas."

With over 65% of all CO injuries and deaths in Ontario occurring in homes and the average dwelling having roughly 4-6 fuel-burning appliances that produce CO, awareness of the safety hazards involved with CO is the first step in reducing these risks for you and your family. The second step is to take action to prevent hazardous incidents and potential serious health impacts including fatalities.

Take Action, Think Safe:



Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually by a TSSA-certified fuel technician

Install and regularly test certified CO alarms in your home

"Safety is a shared responsibility" adds John Marshall, "we all have a role to play and by taking these two actions we can lower CO risks in our homes."

Lastly, know the symptoms of CO poisoning. They are similar to the flu – nausea, headache, burning eyes, confusion and drowsiness – except there is no fever. If they appear, it is imperative to get everyone outside to fresh air immediately and call 911 or the local fire department.



For more valuable safety information, visit TSSA's public safety website – www.safetyinfo.ca.

