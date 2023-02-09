TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - BDO Canada LLP today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, BDO Canada LLP has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

"I'm excited to introduce Active Protect, our Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service that brings together a set of capabilities that drives visibility to all corners of your digital operation," stated Rob Philpotts, Director, Cyber Threat Management, BDO. "By providing increased near real time awareness across your network, we are able to detect and respond to malevolent behavior that can threaten your business."

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate BDO Canada LLP on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

BDO Canada LLP is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome BDO Canada LLP's MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."

