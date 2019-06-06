BDO Announces Facility Naming Partnership with 1855 Whitby, Durham Region's First Technology Accelerator

"1855 BDO Accelerator" sets the stage to impact economic growth and innovation

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - 1855 Whitby is the first and only innovation accelerator in the Durham Region and officially opened its doors on April 11, 2019. 1855 Whitby is located in the old Provincial Land Registry Office downtown Whitby, a historical building dating back to 1873.

The new accelerator plays a pivotal role in helping to grow high potential technology companies to commercialization, creating more local jobs and economic prosperity for Whitby and the Durham Region. The growth objectives of companies are achieved through the provision of a collaborative environment, tailored programming, and ongoing mentorship.

BDO is pleased to be the official naming partner of 1855 Whitby's facility, 1855 BDO Accelerator, in support of the programming that is delivered. "We are excited for this partnership because our firm believes in supporting and accelerating the growth of technology companies by helping them to build a strong financial foundation.

Living and being actively involved in the Durham Region, while working closely with scaling technology companies, aligns with BDO's mandate to support the communities we work and live in, this also provides opportunity for us to share our expertise while impacting economic growth", shared Brion Hendry, GTA Technology and Life Sciences Leader, BDO.

"We look to engage partners who lead, as opposed to those who simply want their name on a wall. BDO was a strategic choice because of their 12-year track record of supporting and managing the growth of scale-stage companies, specifically in the evolving tech sector. This vast and hands-on knowledge adds significant value to the companies in our fold," adds Stephanie Mann, CEO, 1855 Whitby.

Companies interested in accelerator programming at 1855 BDO Accelerator, Whitby's new innovation accelerator, please visit 1855whitby.com or email info@1855whitby.com.

ABOUT BDO (bdo.ca)

BDO is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs.

ABOUT 1855 WHITBY (1855whitby.com)

1855 Whitby is a strategic initiative funded by the Town of Whitby and the CEO of local tech industry leader 360insights, to fill a defined gap in the innovation ecosystem in the Durham Region. 1855's vision is to provide support for high potential tech companies to "accelerate" growth and land within the community, expanding the Innovation District in Downtown Whitby.

