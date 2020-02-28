BDO and Lixar join forces to accelerate Artificial Intelligence and Data solutions

Together, BDO and Lixar are committed to providing next-generation technology for their valued clients. They will offer responsible AI and Data-driven solutions to augment and assist with action-based outcomes, relevant insights, increased efficiency and real-time results. The teams are uniquely positioned to accelerate their leadership domestically and internationally, leveraging the strong Canadian environment for fostering innovation in AI and Data solutions.

BDO brings almost 100 years of experience as a leading provider of assurance and accounting, tax, and advisory services in Canada. With significant insight into the needs of mid-market organizations in Canada, the firm will bring Lixar's AI and Data expertise to its clients to help meet their growing need for proven, data-driven solutions. This expansion of AI and Data expertise, led by Dave Keddy, Partner and Advisory Service Line Leader, will help BDO's digital transformation to readily respond to dynamic market changes.

Lixar will be fueled by BDO's professional services success and scale; BDO's presence in Canada includes over 100 locations, and is part of BDO's international network with operations in 167 countries.

Lixar provides end-to-end AI and Data-driven solutions which include machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), machine vision, data ingestion-to-data insights and more for its clients and partners. The solutions are built on Lixar's 20-year history of delivering software development, IoT and cloud expertise in the telecommunications, transportation, energy, public sector and manufacturing industries. Lixar will retain its brand and name, and its leadership team will continue to lead the organization's day-to-day operations.

"Together, we will form one of the most exciting, fastest growing providers of technology in Canada. This places Lixar in every city and town across Canada enabling BDO to roll out AI and data services to its entire client base," said Bill Syrros, Chief Executive Officer, Lixar.

"This is a win-win opportunity for BDO and Lixar," said Pat Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, BDO Canada. "Both of our organizations value strong relationships, support local communities, and are dedicated to delivering client-focused solutions. Together, we will become an AI and data leader through a combination of innovation, efficiency and agile development."

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. Over 88,000 people work out of more than 1,600 offices in 167 countries, generating worldwide revenue of US $9.6 billion.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

About Lixar

Lixar is a Premier AI and Data Company that delivers practical, actionable results with AI and data, today. Lixar is built on 20 years of delivering end-to-end services & enterprise-scale experience in Data, Development, IoT and Cloud. Lixar is growing with its talented teams in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Ottawa, ON, Toronto, ON and now, Calgary, Alberta. Lixar is the 2019 winner of the AI Innovation Microsoft Impact Award and also a Triple Gold Microsoft Partner in Development, Data and Cloud Solutioning. Member of the CIO Strategy Council. Proud community supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa, Halifax Pop Explosion and the Polaris Music Prize. For more information, please visit lixar.com.

