TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - BDO Canada Limited ('BDO') is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fontaine & Associates Inc. ('Fontaine') into BDO's personal debt solutions practice, effective June 1st, 2023.The acquisition strengthens BDO's position in many communities across Northern and Eastern Ontario, including the GTA.

"Our firm is committed to providing Canadian consumers and businesses with localized debt relief solutions when they need them," stated Nancy Snedden, National Leader of the personal debt solutions practice at BDO. "Having a larger team will help us better respond to the threats facing the Canadian economy. Adding Fontaine's dynamic team means families and businesses across Ontario will now have greater access to one of the most well-respected names in debt services."

Fontaine has over 40 years of experience providing services such as debt settlement, credit counselling, consumer proposal, bankruptcy solutions, and business solutions. Its team of trusted local advisors is dedicated to helping families and businesses find the solutions they need to address their issues with debt, while ensuring a personalized approach to financial recovery. Their values will strengthen BDO's commitment to providing localized support to the growing number of communities we serve.

"Our firm takes pride in providing proven debt relief solutions to consumers and businesses across Ontario," stated Nathan Sugeng, President of Fontaine & Associates. "Our services are provided with dignity and respect and delivered by professionals living in the communities that we have been serving for over 40 years. Joining BDO will allow us to expand our services and further solidify our presence in these communities for years to come. We are excited about joining BDO's personal debt solutions team and look forward to our new firm's future success."

About BDO

BDO Canada Limited is an affiliate of BDO Canada LLP. BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, business services & outsourcing, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from over 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. With more than 1,800 offices in 164 countries, our global BDO network positions us to provide consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

For more information, visit: https://debtsolutions.bdo.ca/

SOURCE BDO Canada LLP

For further information: Tara MacPherson, Consultant, Proof Strategies, Tel: 905-870-1771, Email: [email protected]