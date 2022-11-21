BCUC to Host Workshop Regarding the Development of Hydrogen Energy Services in BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) established an open and transparent inquiry into the BCUC regulation of hydrogen energy services (Hydrogen Inquiry) in British Columbia (BC) by Order G-330-22.

The BCUC will be hosting a workshop to seek input from hydrogen industry participants, regarding the development of the hydrogen industry in BC for the provision of hydrogen as an energy resource (Hydrogen Energy Services) and the utility regulation considerations for Hydrogen Energy Services. The workshop scope includes: the status and anticipated development of BC's hydrogen energy services; whether these services are or are anticipated to be competitive; and the nature of regulation that would be appropriate, among other items.

The BCUC invites those in the hydrogen industry with information on the above topics to attend an in-person workshop. Details for the workshop are as follows:

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Location: Vancouver, BC

Registration: To present at the workshop, please register in advance by emailing [email protected], by Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The workshop audio will be broadcast live here and will also be transcribed. The transcript, presentations, and submissions will be publicly available on the Hydrogen Inquiry proceeding page.

More information on the workshop and Hydrogen Inquiry can be found here.

Background

The acceleration of BC's hydrogen industry is part of the BC government's CleanBC plan and Hydrogen Strategy to reduce emissions and transition to clean energy. As per BC's Hydrogen Strategy, hydrogen, as an energy source, has the potential to reduce BC's greenhouse gas emissions by 7.2 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year by 2050.

The Utilities Commission Act (UCA) defines a public utility as a person who owns or operates in British Columbia, equipment or facilities for the production, generation, storage, transmission, sale, delivery or provision of electricity, natural gas, steam or any other agent for the production of light, heat, cold or power to or for the public or a corporation for compensation, unless specifically excluded from the UCA. The BCUC regulates public utilities in British Columbia by reviewing, among other things, their rate applications, plans for new facilities, energy supply contracts, and issuance of securities.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is a regulatory agency responsible for the oversight of energy utilities and compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

