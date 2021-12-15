BCUC Seeks Public's Feedback on Fuel Behaviours in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) released a public survey asking British Columbians to share their experiences purchasing fuel from retail gas stations in British Columbia (BC), provide feedback on the fuel data they want industry to disclose, and determine what data would be helpful for the public to access. The survey will close on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Feedback received from the survey will inform the BCUC as it prepares a report for the BC government. The report will be used by the BC government to potentially develop regulations for fuel retailers, such as continuing the data collection targeted at the retail gas industry in BC.

In addition, the public feedback will help the BCUC determine how much of the collected fuel data should be made publicly available.

As Administrator of BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act, the BCUC is responsible for collection and publishing information about the gasoline and diesel fuel activities in BC in an effort to promote competitiveness, and public confidence in the competitiveness of the fuel market.

The survey is open to all residents of BC and is available at www.GasPricesBC.ca/PublicSurvey until January 14, 2022.

Background

In August 2020, the BC government issued a Special Direction to require retail dealers of reportable fuels in BC to submit data to the BCUC as part of a retail pilot. The retail pilot took place from November 2020 to November 2021. During that time, the BCUC collected fuel data from a group of retail dealers that represent retail fuel operations across BC.

The group included retail dealers from urban and rural areas of various sizes who are geographically dispiresed across the province and are a mix of independent, branded, or part of an integrated corporate supply chain. At the conclusion of the retail pilot, the BCUC must prepare a report to the BC government that summarizes the results of the pilot.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating British Columbia's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-and provincial pipelines rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering British Columbia's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

SOURCE British Columbia Utilities Commission

For further information: Krissy Van Loon, Manager, Communications, Phone: 604.660.4727, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.bcuc.com/

