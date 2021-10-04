BCUC Launches Refreshed Website

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) is excited to announce the launch of our updated website, bcuc.com. The refreshed website improves transparency around the BCUC's work, by simplifying navigation and public accessibility to information.

The BCUC's previous website was hosted on an aging technology platform which limited our ability to update and improve the site. Over the past few months, the BCUC has been working to move the website to a new platform that provides increased functionality and security.

During the move, the BCUC took the opportunity to modernize the overall design and contents of the website to improve the public's access to BCUC's regulatory activities. Features of the refreshed bcuc.com website include a responsive design that adjusts to the device the visitor is using, a clean and uniform design, easy-to-use navigation menus, and a robust database of proceedings.

These changes are just the beginning. Moving bcuc.com to a new platform and updating its design is a starting point to enable the BCUC to add features to the website in the future that increase the public's accessibility to the BCUC's work.

A feedback survey is available on the site to provide visitors with an opportunity to share their thoughts on the recent changes and tell us what information they would like to see on the website in the future. We look forward to gathering feedback over the coming weeks and months, so that we can continue to make improvements and enhancements. The feedback survey button can be found on the right-hand side of each webpage on bcuc.com.

To view these features and more on BCUC's newly refreshed website, please visit www.bcuc.com.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-and provincial pipelines rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

