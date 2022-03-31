BCUC Issues Final Report on Fuel Retail Pilot to BC Government

Mar 31, 2022, 15:01 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) issued its Final Report for the Fuel Price Transparency Act (FPT Act) retail data collection project (Retail Pilot) to the Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. The Final Report for the Retail Pilot includes the BCUC's recommendations to the British Columbia (BC) government regarding potential reporting requirements for the retail fuel industry.
From November 2020 to November 2021, the BCUC collected data from a group of retail fuel dealers across BC, as part of the Retail Pilot, in accordance with the BC government's Special Direction. The BCUC prepared its Final Report following its review of the collected data, and engagement with the public, retail and wholesale industry, and Retail Pilot participants.
The BCUC's final recommendations are based on the results of the Retail Pilot and take into account the feedback the BCUC received. They include:
|
BCUC Recommendations
|
Retail Purchase Data
|
|
Retail Market
|
|
Retail Sales Data
|
|
Who Should Report
|
The BCUC's Final Report contains background information on the Retail Pilot and BC's retail gasoline and diesel fuel market, summarizes the results of the BCUC's economic analysis of the fuel data that was collected, and presents the costs and benefits of reporting. The report also describes the fuel price transparency measures in other North American jurisdictions.
The Final Report contains confidential information, which has the potential to harm Responsible Persons and the competitiveness of the fuel market. The BCUC has provided a Supplementary Report to share its final recommendations and information about the engagement process with the public.
For more information about the Retail Pilot, please visit GasPricesBC.ca/RetailPilot.
The BCUC continues to collect fuel data from the retail and wholesale industry through our exploration projects. As part of the projects, the BCUC is collecting data about gas and diesel prices in cities across the province, gathering costs and revenues data from wholesale fuel marketers who supply BC retail stations, and monitoring retail and wholesale price margins from select retail stations across BC. To learn more about these projects, see our Special Projects page.
Background
On February 4, 2022, the BCUC issued its Draft Report on the Retail Pilot to seek public feedback on its proposed recommendations to the BC government before issuing its Final Report. In total, 30 individuals attended the BCUC's three online workshops, six people submitted letters of comment, and 975 British Columbians responsed to our public survey.
On August 14, 2020, the BC government issued a Special Direction to the BCUC, requiring the BCUC to undertake a Retail Pilot that would inform the development of regulations aimed at the retail portion of the supply chain. As Administrator of the FPT Act, the BCUC is responsible for collecting fuel data to promote market competitiveness and public confidence in the competitiveness of the fuel market.
About the BCUC
The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.
SOURCE British Columbia Utilities Commission
For further information: CONTACT INFORMATION: Kelsey Newsham, Communication Specialist, Communications, Phone: 604.660.4317, Email: [email protected]
Share this article