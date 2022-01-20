BCUC Issues Decision and Final Framework on Treatment and Confidentiality of Fuel Price Data

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, by Order G-14-22, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) issued its final framework to determine the treatment and confidentiality of fuel data that fuel companies submit to the BCUC under the Fuel Price Transparency Act (FPT Act) (Confidentiality Framework).

The BCUC developed the Confidentiality Framework following an open and transparent public review process that included input from the public and those in the fuel industry. The Confidentiality Framework outlines the types of fuel data that will be held confidential by the BCUC, as well as the tools the BCUC can use to publish the information it receives.

The Confidentiality Framework provides for efficient and consistent treatment of fuel data that is submitted by numerous industry participants on an ongoing basis. In addition, it sets out a process the BCUC can follow to aggregate or anonymize otherwise confidential fuel data so that it can be shared publicly on GasPricesBC.ca.

As Administrator of the FPT Act, the BCUC is responsible for collecting fuel data to promote market competitiveness and public confidence in the competitiveness of the fuel market. By issuing the Confidentiality Framework, the BCUC aims to promote transparency, maintain the confidentiality of information that is necessary in a competitive market, and reduce regulatory burden as we carry out our responsibilities.

The Confidentiality Framework takes effect immediately and impacts all retail and wholesale fuel dealers who are required to submit data to the BCUC under the FPT Act.

After two years, the BCUC will conduct a review of the collected fuel data to determine whether there have been any changes that would affect the data that has been deemed confidential. This ensures that the BCUC's decisions about publishing fuel data continue to balance the public interest against the potential harm to those submitting the data and the competitiveness of British Columbia's (BC) fuel market.

For more information about this proceeding click here, or visit GasPricesBC.ca to learn more about the BCUC's role as Administrator of the FPT Act.

Background

On November 30, 2020, by Order G-303-20, the BCUC announced a public process to establish a framework to determine the confidentiality and treatment of protected information submitted to the BCUC in accordance with BC's FPT Act.

On February 8, 2021, the BCUC issued a Framework Draft No. 1 to outline a proposed process and the types of fuel data that would be kept confidential. On May 25, 2021, the BCUC issued its Framework Draft No. 2, which incorporated insights from the public and parties in the proceeding that were provided on the first draft, including clarification on its scope and purpose and modifications to the tools for publishing confidential fuel data.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

