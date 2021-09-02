BCUC Initiates New Fuel Price Data Collection Project for Select Cities

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has initiated a new data collection project for twelve cities in British Columbia (BC). This project builds on the BCUC's observations from our first data collection initiative and is in response to public questions regarding fuel pricing behaviours in the selected cities. The project will collect data from June 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

For this project, the BCUC will collect information from Oil Price Information Service and Kent Group Ltd. about fuel prices in Campbell River, Chetwynd, Chilliwack, Cranbrook, Duncan, Gibsons, Hope, Merritt, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Terrace, and Williams Lake. The data will be published through a series of dashboards on GasPricesBC.ca to illustrate fuel price behaviours in the selected cities. It will be updated at regular intervals throughout the course of the project.

As Administrator of the Fuel Price Transparency Act (FPT Act), the BCUC is responsible for collecting and publishing information about gasoline and diesel fuel activities in BC, in an effort to promote competitiveness and public confidence in the competitiveness of the fuel market. The BCUC does not regulate fuel prices.

Background

On March 5, 2021, the BCUC released its first Fuel Market Report, which provides staff observations about fuel pricing behaviour in specific geographical areas of BC, as part of a fuel price data collection project. From July 2020 to December 2020, the BCUC collected retail fuel data for cities we heard from most, including Kamloops, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Port Alberni, Powell River, Revelstoke, Squamish, and Vernon. Data from Langley, Nanaimo, and Metro Vancouver were also collected for comparative purposes.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipelines rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

