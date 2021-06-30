BCUC Approves FortisBC Pattullo Gas Line Replacement Project

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) approved FortisBC Energy Inc.'s (FEI) application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) for its Pattullo Gas Line Replacement Project (PGR Project). The PGR Project is an overland gas line routed through the City of Burnaby to serve customers in Burnaby, New Westminster and Coquitlam. The total cost of the Project is $175.354 million.

According to FEI's application, the PGR Project will replace the distribution system capacity currently provided by FEI's gas line that is attached to the Pattullo Bridge. The current gas line must be decommissioned in 2023 prior to the BC government's demolition of the bridge and without a replacement project, approximately 10,700 FEI customers in Burnaby, New Westminster and Coquitlam would face a loss of gas supply at peak demand times.

The BCUC conducted an open and transparent public review of the application, and found that the PGR Project was in the public interest and that it will support the objectives of encouraging economic development and creating sustainable jobs. The BCUC Panel also found that the rate impact of the project, over its accounting life of 68 years, is reasonable. FEI has been directed by the BCUC to file semi-annual progress reports for the PGR Project and identify any areas of moderate or high environmental or archaeological impact that are likely to impact the Project's schedule and cost.

To see our decision please click here or visit the proceeding page on our website for more information.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipelines rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

