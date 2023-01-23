BCSC settles with registered investment dealer for violating freeze order

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Registered investment dealer Haywood Securities Inc. must pay $50,000 in a settlement with the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) for violating a freeze order.

Freeze orders, now called preservation orders, prevent a person from transferring assets, and increase the chances that there would be funds available to pay any financial sanctions imposed by a BCSC panel.

The BCSC issued a freeze order on accounts held at Haywood in 2019. The investment dealer was required to hold all funds, securities, exchange contracts and other relevant property on deposit, control or safekeeping in the accounts under the freeze order. The total value of the cash and securities contained in the frozen accounts was approximately $1.4 million.

Haywood violated the freeze order by inadvertently allowing an account holder to make six purchases in one of his frozen accounts and four transfers between different frozen accounts in 2019 and 2020. One of those trades led to a loss of $931,553.40.

When Haywood became aware it had breached the freeze order, the dealer cooperated in the BCSC's investigation and voluntarily set aside its own funds to cover the losses from the frozen accounts.

Under the settlement agreement, Haywood has paid $50,000 to the BCSC.

