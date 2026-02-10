A second acquisition in less than a year to support business leaders at pivotal moments

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - BCF Business Law is pleased to announce the acquisition of LCB, which has been a gold standard in Québec real estate law for over 100 years. Comprising a team of 18 professionals led by Mtre Bruno Burrogano, LCB has officially joined BCF with the aim of further supporting its clients through the current and future challenges of the real estate market. As part of this integration, Mtre Burrogano has been named Head of BCF's Real Estate Law Group.

This strategic evolution illustrates BCF's ambition to pursue its growth through acquisitions in order to strengthen its support for organizations by combining business and law. The firm is determined to drive Québec's economy forward.

BCF is boosting its ability to support the most complex real estate projects

The Québec real estate market is undergoing major changes that have led to growing needs. The integration of LCB will enable BCF to broaden its pool of real estate law professionals and offer its clients even more comprehensive expertise, to better support organizations in this rapidly evolving field.

"Not only does the arrival of Leroux Côté Burrogano bolster our real estate law practice, it also directly aligns with our strategic positioning to offer local companies the vision and means to take action and do things differently," said Julie Doré, Managing Partner at BCF.

Integration driven by a vision of excellence and a common goal

"Joining BCF offers an opportunity to grow our practice within a broader framework, while remaining true to the entrepreneurial and human values that have shaped LCB's identity for over a century. We're thrilled with the idea of being part of a team that's already recognized for its meticulous approach, its innovation and its ability to support organizations in their most ambitious business projects," noted Mtre Bruno Burrogano, Managing Partner at LCB and now Head of BCF's Real Estate Law Group.

BCF propels Québec's economy by supporting the leaders and organizations that shape it, through an innovative and purpose-driven practice that combines business and law. With over 560 employees, including 330 legal professionals, the firm stands out for its ability to support clients at critical junctures. BCF has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies every year since 2007, a rare honour in the legal community that attests to its organizational excellence and business vision. To learn more, visit www.bcf.ca.

Founded more than a century ago, Leroux Côté Burrogano is a firm specializing in real estate law, recognized for the quality of its services, its deep expertise and its strategic support for a diverse clientele in the real estate sector.

