News provided byBell Canada (MTL)
Oct 02, 2025, 08:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its third-quarter 2025 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 am eastern.
Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-990-2777 or 416-855-9085. You will be asked to enter the Conference ID 61556#. A replay will be available until midnight on February 4, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6264 or 289-819-1325 and entering passcode 61556#.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at
About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
___________________
|
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
[email protected]
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
[email protected]
SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)
Share this article