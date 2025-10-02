MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its third-quarter 2025 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-990-2777 or 416-855-9085. You will be asked to enter the Conference ID 61556#. A replay will be available until midnight on February 4, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6264 or 289-819-1325 and entering passcode 61556#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at

BCE_Q3-2025 conference call.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

___________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Media inquiries:



Ellen Murphy

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)