MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Mirko Bibic

280,854,230

97.58 %

6,963,072

2.42 %

Robert P. Dexter

278,934,572

96.91 %

8,884,730

3.09 %

Katherine Lee 

279,198,941

97.00 %

8,620,292

3.00 %

Monique F. Leroux 

278,663,893

96.82 %

9,153,499

3.18 %

Sheila A. Murray 

275,977,442

95.89 %

11,840,086

4.11 %

Gordon M. Nixon

278,153,764

96.64 %

9,661,517

3.36 %

Louis P. Pagnutti

282,361,115

98.10 %

5,456,586

1.90 %

Calin Rovinescu

280,002,483

97.28 %

7,816,572

2.72 %

Karen Sheriff

280,208,791

97.36 %

7,609,333

2.64 %

Jennifer Tory

280,579,412

97.48 %

7,239,613

2.52 %

Louis Vachon

280,736,578

97.54 %

7,077,701

2.46 %

Johan Wibergh

281,936,122

97.96 %

5,882,873

2.04 %

Cornell Wright

279,100,995

96.97 %

8,715,003

3.03 %

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on sedarplus.ca.  

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy
[email protected] 

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian
[email protected]

