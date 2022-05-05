BCE announces election of Directors
May 05, 2022, 15:08 ET
MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Mirko Bibic
|
344,695,971
|
99.57%
|
1,496,430
|
0.43%
|
David F. Denison
|
339,661,796
|
98.12%
|
6,523,699
|
1.88%
|
Robert P. Dexter
|
343,780,877
|
99.31%
|
2,404,618
|
0.69%
|
Katherine Lee
|
343,213,645
|
99.14%
|
2,971,875
|
0.86%
|
Monique F. Leroux
|
342,160,684
|
98.84%
|
4,030,705
|
1.16%
|
Sheila A. Murray
|
343,308,523
|
99.17%
|
2,875,771
|
0.83%
|
Gordon M. Nixon
(Chair of the Board)
|
344,264,891
|
99.45%
|
1,919,378
|
0.55%
|
Louis P. Pagnutti
|
342,701,749
|
98.99%
|
3,482,520
|
1.01%
|
Calin Rovinescu
|
344,107,209
|
99.40%
|
2,077,060
|
0.60%
|
Karen Sheriff
|
343,468,366
|
99.22%
|
2,715,928
|
0.78%
|
Robert C. Simmonds
|
342,512,730
|
98.94%
|
3,671,539
|
1.06%
|
Jennifer Tory
|
344,033,722
|
99.38%
|
2,150,572
|
0.62%
|
Cornell Wright
|
342,392,737
|
98.90%
|
3,791,532
|
1.10%
Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
Media inquiries:
Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
[email protected]
Investor inquiries:
Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]
SOURCE Bell Canada
