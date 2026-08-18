BCAA Reminds All Road Users to Put Student Safety First This Back-to-School Season as Dangerous Driving Concerns Persist

Ongoing concerns with speeding, distracted driving and failing to stop at crosswalks highlight the need for back-to-school safety reminders.

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- As students across BC prepare to head back to the classroom on September 8, BCAA is reminding drivers to slow down, stay alert, and follow school zone rules to help keep children safe.

"Every September brings a familiar rush as families settle into new routines, but safety can't be an afterthought," says Linda Lawlor, Associate Manager, Community Impact at BCAA. "Children are among the most vulnerable road users, and there's still work to do to keep them safe in school zones. It may sound obvious, but slowing down, staying alert, and following school zone rules can make a big difference."

School Zone Safety Reminders for Drivers:

Slow down and check the signs

The standard school zone speed limit in BC is 30 km/h from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on school days, unless otherwise posted. Some communities have adopted extended hours or all-day school zone speed limits, so always check local signage. Playground zones remain 30 km/h from dawn to dusk every day of the year.

Stop for pedestrians

Drivers must stop for pedestrians at marked crosswalks. The safest approach is to stop when someone is at the curb and remain stopped until everyone has safely reached the other side.

Follow crossing guards and student patrollers

Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are legally required to obey the instructions of school crossing guards.

Eliminate distractions

School zones require full attention. Put away electronic devices and minimize other distractions, such as eating, adjusting the stereo, or conversations that take your focus away from the road.

Safety Tips for Families and Students

Use marked crosswalks

Always cross at marked crosswalks and make eye contact with approaching drivers before entering the roadway. Where crossing guards are present, follow their instructions. Use designated drop-off and pick-up zones

Use designated areas whenever possible and have children enter and exit vehicles on the sidewalk side. Avoid double parking, which reduces visibility and increases risk. Help reduce congestion

Consider walking, cycling, carpooling, or parking a block or two from school and walking from there. Schools may also offer safe walking routes, walking school buses, or other active transport initiatives. Know the age rules for e-bikes and e-scooters

In B.C., riders must be at least 16 years old to ride an electric kick scooter or standard e-bike on public roads. Light e-bikes can be ridden from age 14, provided they meet B.C.'s light e-bike requirements, including pedal-assist only, a maximum 250 W motor and a maximum assisted speed of 25 km/h. Always wear an approved helmet.

Previous BCAA research on school zone safety revealed widespread concerns about dangerous driving behaviours around schools, including speeding, distracted driving, and failing to stop for pedestrians. The survey of British Columbians found:

91% had witnessed drivers speeding in school zones

84% had seen distracted driving.

More than 80% had seen drivers fail to stop for students at marked crosswalks or pedestrian bump-outs in school zones

These results underscore ongoing concerns about driver behaviour around schools and serve as an important reminder for road users ahead of students returning to class this fall.

"As we enter back-to-school season, it's important to remember that every decision we make behind the wheel matters," adds Lawlor. "When we slow down and stay focused, we're helping create safer journeys for students, families, and entire communities."

Visit bcaa.com/schoolzone to learn more about school zone safety.

About the survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by BCAA from June 13 to June 16, 2025, among a representative sample of 800 online adult British Columbians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.46 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Auto Marketplace, Task Marketplace and Auto Service Centres as well as Evo Car Share and Evolve E-Bike & E-Scooter Share. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of Ours to Protect.

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

For further information or to set up an interview, please contact: Stephanie Thatcher, BCAA / Evo / Evolve, 604-992-0253, [email protected]; Keiko Jacobs, BCAA / Evo / Evolve, 604-290-6082, [email protected]