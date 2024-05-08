BC Unclaimed Strengthens Board of Directors with Two New Board Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - BC Unclaimed, the non-profit Society designated by the province to reunite British Columbians with their unclaimed money from dormant accounts, today announced the appointment of two new Board members, Justice David Masuhara, Justice of the Supreme Court for British Columbia, and Carmen Thériault, K.C., Lawyer with Carmen Thériault Advisory Services Ltd.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, it is a pleasure to welcome Justice David Masuhara and Carmen Thériault to BC Unclaimed," said Jeanette McPhee, BC Unclaimed Chair, CFO, Senior Director of Trust Regulation, Law Society of British Columbia. "Their shared experience in finance and technology will be instrumental in helping BC Unclaimed achieve its strategic goals and objectives of reuniting British Columbians with their unclaimed money while supporting charities that help enhance communities and enrich lives throughout the province."

Justice David Masuhara has been a member of the British Columbia Supreme Court since 2002. Prior to that, he was an energy utility executive whose responsibilities involved corporate governance, legal and economic regulation, and environmental affairs.

Since his appointment to the court, his activities have included being Chair of the Joint Courts Technology Committee (Court of Appeal and Supreme Court), Member of the Court Services Technology Board, Chair of the Federal Commissioner for Judicial Affairs Judicom Committee, Governor of the Law Foundation of B.C., Chair of the National Judicial Institute Class Actions Planning Committee. He is invited regularly to speak at judicial and bar education programs on technology, class actions, access to justice, and diversity. He was awarded the Inns of Court Fellowship, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London to research artificial intelligence and judicial decision-making. Beyond his regular judicial duties, his activities are focused on finding technology solutions for the judiciary and for enhancing access to justice.

Carmen Thériault, K.C. is a former partner of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, as well as a former member of its national Partnership Committee and its Global Advisory Board. She also led its private wealth, trusts and estates team in Canada. Carmen was recognized as the 2020 Trusted Advisor of the Year at the international STEP Private Client Awards and her Vancouver team was selected "Private Client Legal Team of the Year" in its category for 2016/2017. These awards recognize professional excellence among lawyers advising families across generations on significant private client matters.

Carmen is the editor and co-author of Widdifield on Executors and Trustees, a past co-editor of the Estates, Trusts and Pensions Journal, past chair of Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland's Honorary Advisory Board, current chair of its Planned Giving Advisory Council, past chair of the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation Board and Past President of the Estate Planning Council of Vancouver.

Rotating off the BC Unclaimed Board are Anna K. Fung, K.C., Deputy Chair at the BC Utilities Commission, and past Board Chair, as well as the Honourable Chief Justice Robert J. Bauman, Chief Justice of British Columbia, Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, and Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal of Yukon, both of whom served for the maximum six-year term.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Anna Fung and Chief Justice Robert Bauman for the guidance, leadership and insight they brought to our Board which significantly contributed to the innovation and growth of BC Unclaimed," stated Sherry MacLennan, Executive Director of BC Unclaimed.

BC Unclaimed's Board of Directors play an instrumental role in helping the non-profit Society accomplish its strategic goals by providing oversight of financial policies, strategic planning and risk management. A complete list of Board Members can be found on the BC Unclaimed website at https://www.bcunclaimed.ca/about/leadership

About BC Unclaimed

BC Unclaimed is a non-profit Society that serves as a "lost and found" for unclaimed money from inactive accounts in British Columbia. We work to reunite people with their forgotten funds and maintain a free, searchable public database of unclaimed money in the province so people can track down their missing financial assets. We also support charities throughout BC by donating surplus unclaimed funds each year to Vancouver Foundation.

