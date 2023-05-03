BC Unclaimed Property Society Appoints Kate Hammer to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The BC Unclaimed Property Society (BC Unclaimed) has appointed Kate Hammer, Vice President, Engagement, at Vancouver Foundation to its Board of Directors.

Kate brings more than 15 years of experience to the BC Unclaimed Board in public policy, advocacy, social impact and journalism. In her current position, she is responsible for leading communications, advocacy, marketing, research and engagement functions at Canada's largest community foundation, which administers over 1,600 funds on behalf of individuals, families, corporations and charities throughout B.C.

"We are delighted to welcome Kate Hammer to the BC Unclaimed team and Board," stated Sherry MacLennan, Executive Director of the BC Unclaimed Property Society. "Kate Hammer's wealth of expertise in marketing, government relations and social impact will be invaluable as BC Unclaimed works to raise awareness about the existence of unclaimed funds and make our services more accessible to British Columbians."

Kate has extensive experience serving on think tank and non-profit boards, including the BC Centre for Ability, the BC Association of Neighbourhood Houses, the BC Steering Committee of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre.

She replaces outgoing Board member Kevin McCort, President and CEO of Vancouver Foundation, who recently stepped down after serving ten years on the BC Unclaimed Board. We thank Kevin for his years of service and contribution.

Kate started her career as a reporter covering news for the New York Times and the Globe and Mail and has won awards for her feature writing and investigative work. She later served as a senior advisor to a former Premier of Ontario and as Director of Government Relations at Vancity.

She holds an M.Sc. from New York University and a B.Sc. from Queen's University.

About BC Unclaimed

The BC Unclaimed Property Society is a non-profit organization that serves as a lost and found for unclaimed money in British Columbia. The Society proactively searches for the legitimate owners of the funds under its care and works with companies, organizations and government agencies to get dormant accounts off their books. BC Unclaimed maintains a free, searchable public database of unclaimed money in the province so people can track down their missing financial assets. The Society also supports charities throughout BC by donating excess unclaimed funds to Vancouver Foundation to be used to enhance communities and enrich lives. The Society was established in 2003 with the support of the Province of British Columbia and Vancouver Foundation to administer the province's unclaimed property program.

