SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group and proud leader in electric bus manufacturing in Canada, announces it has been awarded a contract for 33 LFSe+, the 40' battery electric bus model of Nova Bus, by BC Transit in British Columbia, Canada. These electric buses will join BC Transit's zero emission fleet, which will enable the transit agency to reach its 2040 electrification goals.

The LFSe+ is the durable, safe and sustainable all-electric bus model of Nova Bus. It has been built on the reliable and well-known LFS platform, offering the fully electric version of a bus that many transit agencies in Canada have been familiar with for close to three decades. The LFSe+ has been successfully running year-round in several cities across Canada, including in Vancouver, BC. It is a true testament to Nova Bus' commitment to offer innovative transit solutions as well as top-of-the-line quality, expertise, and service.

BC Transit has been committed to its electrification plans since the launch of its Low Carbon Fleet Program in 2019. The goal of the Program is to implement a bus replacement strategy by using greenhouse gas (GHG) reducing technology. This contract for acquiring 33 Nova Bus LFSe+ will support BC Transit's transition to electric buses, which remains a priority for the agency. BC Transit's electrification plans are also in line with the Government of British Columbia's GHG reduction targets.

"We are pleased to partner with Nova Bus to electrify our fleet, which is a significant part of our plan to reduce GHG emissions," said Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer for BC Transit. "With other active procurements underway and work advancing on charging infrastructure designs in communities, it's an exciting time for BC Transit, Nova Bus and our partners!"

"Nova Bus is honoured to support BC Transit in its efforts to pursue the decarbonization of its bus fleet," declared Krzysztof Trembecki, interim President of Nova Bus. "We consider it our mission to accompany transit agencies in Canada in their electrification journeys. BC Transit has been admirably constant with its goal of electrifying its fleet and we believe in the incredible value of Nova Bus electric buses for transit agencies to offer safe, innovative, and sustainable transport solutions. We commend BC Transit for their commitment to clean transportation and we are looking forward to working together to achieve our collective climate change goals."

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com .

