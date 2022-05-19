BC Supreme Court certifies Facebook Inc. Class Action

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - A class action has been certified by the B.C. Supreme Court in Moretti et al. v. Facebook, Inc. S.C.B.C. No. VLC S-1813727 against Sony Group Corporation and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for settlement purposes only on January 19, 2022.

This class action has been certified against Sony Group Corporation and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. only on behalf of all Facebook users in Canada between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2018. The lawsuit is continuing against Facebook and the other remaining Defendants.

What is the class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook secretly gave major device manufacturers access to users' personal information, without users' knowledge or consent and in breach of their privacy. The Court has appointed Concetta Moretti, Christopher Chow, Elizabeth Chartrand and Jill Dockrill as representative plaintiffs.

Through this settlement, neither Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., nor Sony Group Corporation, nor any of their affiliates are admitting liability. Facebook and the other Defendants deny the allegations, which have not been proven, and are defending the lawsuit.

Where can I find more information?

Settlement documents, opt-out forms, and court documents are available on https://www.callkleinlawyers.com/class-actions/facebook-device-manufacturers-class-action/. For more information, please contact class counsel: Mathew P. Good Law Corporation and Klein Lawyers LLP [email protected] and 604-874-7171.

SOURCE Klein Lawyers

For further information: Hannah Foley, [email protected], 604-714-0699