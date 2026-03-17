BC Supreme Court Certifies Class Action Against Former Corrections Officer Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct at Provincial Correctional Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Supreme Court of British Columbia has certified a class action in D.W. v. Roderic David MacDougall et al (VLC-S-S-243486). The certified notice, including information for potential class members, is set out below.

COURT APPROVED NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION

D.W. v. Roderic David Macdougall et al, S.C.B.C. No. VLC-S-S-243486

Were you subject to sexual misconduct by Roderic David MacDougall at any of the following institutions?

Oakalla Prison/Lower Mainland Regional Correctional Centre (January 1976 – September 1990)





Fraser Regional Correctional Center

(September 1990 – January 1993)





Surrey Justice Centre Probation Office

(January 1993 – July 1993)





Alouette River Correctional Centre

(July 1993 – June 1997)

A class action lawsuit related to sexual misconduct allegedly perpetrated by former corrections officer Roderic David MacDougall at the above correctional facilities in British Columbia has been certified by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

What Does This Mean for You?

If you experienced sexual misconduct by Mr. MacDougall at one of the above institutions between 1976 and 1997, you may be a Class Member.

You are automatically included in the class action unless you choose to opt out.

If you remain in the class:

You do not need to start your own lawsuit.





The parties are scheduled to participate in mediation in Fall 2026. If that mediation is successful, you may be entitled to share in the settlement.





You will not be required to undergo an examination for discovery or testify at a trial.

If you opt out:

You will not be eligible to receive any money from a settlement (including any settlement reached at mediation in Fall 2026) or judgment in this class action.





You must pursue your own individual lawsuit if you wish to seek compensation.





You may be required to attend an examination for discovery, answer questions under oath from the defendant's lawyers while they cross-examine you, produce relevant personal records, speak to expert medical witnesses retained by your independent lawyer and the defendants, and testify at trial where you would be cross-examined again.





You may need to enter into your own fee agreement with a lawyer, fund expenses such as expert reports and other disbursements, and there may be a risk of being ordered to pay a portion of the defendant's legal costs if you are unsuccessful.

What Do You Need to Do?

If you wish to remain in the class, you do not need to do anything. However, you are strongly encouraged to submit your information through the case website: bcprisonclassaction.com/information-form.

If you wish to opt out, you must complete and submit an opt-out form by June 15, 2026. The form is available at: bcprisonclassaction.com/opt-out.

If you have already retained a lawyer in relation to a claim of sexual abuse by Mr. MacDougall, you are directed to contact your lawyer to ensure you understand the steps to be taken if you wish to remain with your current lawyer and pursue individual litigation, rather than participate in the class action. You may also contact your lawyer with questions about this Notice.

SOURCE Slater Vecchio LLP

For More Information: For additional information and to view copies of the information form and opt-out form, contact Slater Vecchio LLP at [email protected] or 1-866-413-7964, visit bcprisonclassaction.com