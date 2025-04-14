BC schools to offer free eye exams for students in new pilot program

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - BC Doctors of Optometry (BCDO), in partnership with Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), is launching a school-based vision exam pilot program to provide free, comprehensive eye exams to students in kindergarten and Grade 1.The initiative aims to improve early detection of vision problems, support learning outcomes and reduce barriers to care by delivering eye exams directly in schools.

Overview of the pilot program

The pilot will roll out in 18 elementary schools across the Vancouver Coastal Health region, reaching approximately 1,000 students. Public health nurses are working with schools and local optometrists to coordinate on-site exams. By delivering care within the school setting, the program makes access to eye health services easier and more equitable for families.

"Early detection is crucial when it comes to children's vision," said Dr. Danielle Campbell, optometrist and co-chair of BCDO's Children's Vision Steering Committee. "We're making it easier for families by bringing eye care to the school. For many children, their first pair of glasses can be life-changing."

Addressing barriers to eye care

The American Optometric Association reports that one in four children has a vision disorder that requires diagnosis and treatment by an eye doctor — yet many never see one. In B.C., only 27 per cent of five-year-olds received an eye exam in 2024, highlighting the gap in early vision care during critical learning years.

Data from the B.C. Early Childhood Vision Screening Program report found that 45.8 per cent of kindergarten children referred for vision care did not visit an eye doctor within one year of their screening referral. This trend is especially common in communities facing socioeconomic disadvantages or systemic barriers to accessing services. Additionally, research indicates that approximately 20 per cent of individuals with learning disabilities have a significant visual information processing deficit, further emphasizing the importance of timely vision care interventions for young learners.

To help close those gaps, the pilot provides comprehensive care on-site and reduces the burden on families to coordinate separate appointments. BCDO is also covering the cost of eyeglasses for students who require them, ensuring children receive the full spectrum of care at no cost to families.

"We know that untreated vision problems can have long-term impacts on children's health and learning," said Dr. Ceinwen Pope, Medical Health Officer at Vancouver Coastal Health. "By removing logistical and financial barriers, this pilot makes it easier for children to get the care they need, when they need it."

How the Program Works

Opt-out model: Families receive an informational letter, infographic and opt-out form. Only those who do not wish to participate need to return the form.

On-site eye exams: A team of nine optometrists, including those with experience in rural and Indigenous outreach, will conduct exams over a two- to seven-day period at each school, depending on enrolment.

A team of nine optometrists, including those with experience in rural and Indigenous outreach, will conduct exams over a two- to seven-day period at each school, depending on enrolment. Eyewear support: Students who require vision correction will be provided with free eyeglasses. Frames are pre-adjusted on-site, and prescription glasses are distributed through the schools.

Looking Ahead

The results of the pilot will be evaluated over summer of 2025 to inform future planning. A parallel pilot, led by Interior Health in the Central Okanagan, is expected to begin later this year, supported by a separate health foundation grant. Details of that phase will be shared in future communications.

BCDO and its partners are also working on a long-term early childhood vision assessment strategy. This broader initiative would combine school-based screenings and comprehensive exams, with a particular focus on communities where children face greater barriers to care. Insights from this pilot will help shape recommendations for a potential province-wide rollout.

About BC Doctors of Optometry (BCDO)

BC Doctors of Optometry (BCDO) is a member-based, not-for-profit association representing more than 800 optometrists across British Columbia. BCDO is dedicated to enhancing the profession of optometry, supporting its members, and advocating for improved patient eye care and outcomes. For more information, visit https://bc.doctorsofoptometry.ca

About Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH)

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is committed to delivering exceptional care to 1.25 million people, including the First Nations, Métis and Inuit within the traditional territories of the Heiltsuk, Kitasoo-Xai'xais, Lil'wat, Musqueam, N'Quatqua, Nuxalk, Samahquam, shíshálh, Skatin, Squamish, Tla'amin, Tsleil-Waututh, Wuikinuxv, and Xa'xtsa. Learn more at vch.ca.

