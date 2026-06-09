BC's Tech Sector Now Bigger Than Resources, Grows Three Times Faster than the rest of BC's economy: BC Tech Report

BC's 271,000 tech sector workers (9.2% of the workforce) earn wages 70% above the provincial average in urban and rural communities across the province, generating $30 billion in annual wages and salaries.

"BC's economy is not what we tell ourselves it is," said Jill Tipping, President & CEO of the BC Tech Association. "The data is clear -- and it changes the conversation about what government should be investing in to drive economic growth, sustain government revenues and equip British Columbians with the skills needed for resilient jobs."

The report identifies four forces shaping BC's economy in 2026: the AI inflection, the US tariff shock, the productivity imperative, and the fiscal reality. It calls for investment in people and the knowledge economy at scale to build the anchor companies of BC's future. Specific measures include a standing Premier's Technology Council, procurement reform to make 'Value-for-BC' a formal evaluation criteria, a BC patent box regime for specific tech subsectors and expansion of flow-through shares for others and exploration of a QSBS equivalent scheme for Canada. Above all it calls for significant investment in education – an additional 10,000 tech-relevant post-secondary places and 5,000 reskilling places to bring BC's level of investment closer to that of Alberta and Ontario.

The full report, appendices and methodology are available at wearebctech.com.

About BC Tech The BC Tech Association is BC's largest member-led technology non-profit, representing more than 1,600 members from students and startups to anchor companies. Our work supports members to grow and diversify their talent pool, acquire new customers, access capital and accelerate their scaleup journey.

SOURCE BC Tech Association

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