BC Tech Inducts Darren Entwistle and Joy Johnson into the BC Innovators Hall of Fame

"The BC Innovators Hall of Fame exists to tell the story of what is possible when extraordinary leaders commit to something larger than themselves. Darren and Joy have each, in their own remarkable ways, helped build the knowledge economy that is now BC's greatest competitive asset."

-- Jill Tipping, President & CEO, BC Tech Association

2026 Inductees

Darren Entwistle

President & CEO, TELUS

"Darren Entwistle didn't just build a company -- he built a philosophy. His conviction that technology must serve people and communities, not just shareholders, helped define what responsible leadership in the knowledge economy looks like. BC's technology sector is larger, more purposeful, and more connected to the communities it serves because of him."

-- Jill Tipping, President & CEO, BC Tech Association

Darren Entwistle is the longest‑serving CEO in the global telecommunications industry. Since 2000, he has guided TELUS' transformation from a Western Canadian telephone company into a world‑leading communications and information technology powerhouse, building one of Canada's most valuable brands along the way. Darren's long-standing belief in the symbiotic relationship between business success and the welfare of our communities has empowered the TELUS family to create deeply meaningful outcomes for customers, communities and shareholders by combining innovative technologies with impassioned human ingenuity.

Over the past quarter-century, TELUS has invested $70 billion in British Columbia to build world-leading broadband networks, advance preventative healthcare and precision agriculture through technology innovation; and by extension, bolstering our province's digital economy and societies. Along the way, TELUS has built a $1 billion TELUS Ventures portfolio, supporting innovative tech entrepreneurs in the province. Going forward, TELUS will continue to invest boldly in British Columbia's future through transformative initiatives in responsible AI capabilities, environmental sustainability and affordable housing. These strategic technology investments have been complemented by seminal social innovations. Notably, through TELUS' unique social purpose products of Internet for Good, Mobility for Good and Tech for Good, complemented by TELUS Wise, TELUS has helped bridge digital divides for more than 204,000 people across British Columbia… while keeping them safe online. In combination, these initiatives are helping British Columbia advance to the forefront of global innovation and competitiveness, while creating a friendlier future for generations to come.

Joy Johnson

President & Vice-Chancellor, Simon Fraser University

"Joy Johnson understands that a knowledge economy is only as strong as the institutions that generate knowledge. Her career -- as researcher, as the leader of research and innovation at SFU, and now as its President -- has been a sustained argument for the idea that universities and the technology sector are not separate worlds. They are the same world."

-- Jill Tipping, President & CEO, BC Tech Association

Joy Johnson is president and vice-chancellor of Simon Fraser University, and professor in its Faculty of Health Sciences. A distinguished academic and researcher, prior to her appointment as president, Joy served as SFU's vice-president, research and international. In this role, she oversaw the evolution of cutting-edge research, innovation and international engagement with a focus on knowledge mobilization. Joy is an elected Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and has co-authored more than 180 peer-reviewed articles. She is currently the chair of the Research Universities' Council of British Columbia and chair of the Universities Canada board.

About the BC Innovators Hall of Fame

The BC Innovators Hall of Fame was established in 2023 in partnership with the Government of British Columbia to honour individuals who have made outstanding and lasting contributions to BC's technology and innovation ecosystem. Inductees are celebrated annually at the Technology Impact Awards. Read here for more information.

About BC Tech

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in British Columbia, and we're dedicated to turning startups and scaleups into the anchor companies of tomorrow. Our work supports members to grow and diversify their talent pool, acquire new customers, access capital and accelerate their scaleup journey. Technology is a key industry for BC's future and builds resiliency in every industry. Today, every company is a tech company.

To learn more visit wearebctech.com.

SOURCE BC Tech Association

Media Contact: BC Tech, [email protected]