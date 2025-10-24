BC Tech Announces 2025 Technology Impact Awards Winners; Celebrates Outstanding Innovation and Leadership

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - BC Tech is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Technology Impact Awards (TIAs), celebrating the companies, innovators, and leaders who are powering British Columbia's growing technology sector.

Marking its 32nd annual gala, the TIAs brought together more than 700 founders, executives, investors, and ecosystem partners from across B.C. to spotlight the people and companies driving growth, positive change, and global competitiveness. The event honoured 10 award winners, welcomed three new Innovators Hall of Fame inductees, and highlighted the strength of B.C.'s economy through some of the most significant transactions in the sector's history.

"With over 1,000 members across the province, BC Tech has the privilege of working alongside some of the most ambitious and innovative companies in the country," said Jill Tipping, CEO and President of BC Tech. "Tonight's winners and finalists truly embody the spirit of this community. Their vision, creativity, and resilience are what make B.C. such a vibrant hub for technology and innovation. A huge congratulations to the 2025 TIAs winners and finalists."

"The TIAs have always been an incredible way to showcase B.C. companies and celebrate success across the province," said Rich Osborn, BC Tech's Board Chair. "This gala is a moment for our community to come together, recognize world-class innovation, and spotlight the companies and leaders who are putting B.C. on the global stage."

One of the evening's most anticipated moments was the announcement of the Gamechanger – Deal of the Year award winner, Clio, recognizing a transaction that exemplifies the scale and strength of B.C.'s growing tech ecosystem. Collectively, the five finalist deals represented an extraordinary $3 billion in investment in the province -- a clear signal of the sector's maturity and increasing global competitiveness.

"These deals are proof that B.C.'s tech sector has come into its own," said Tipping. "Tech is the fastest-growing part of B.C.'s economy -- growing three times faster than the rest of the economy for the last three years."

During the gala, Tamer Mohamed, Founder and CEO of Aspect Biosystems--a proud three-time TIAs winner--announced a new TIAs award category, Gamechanger – HealthTech, which will debut in 2026. "As past TIAs winners, we know how powerful this platform is in showcasing the best of BC's tech sector," Mohamed shared. "BC is a global hotspot for health-related technologies, including biotech and medtech. So, we're thrilled to sponsor this new award to help spotlight a space where BC is truly leading, celebrate the companies driving it forward, and expand how BC Tech celebrates groundbreaking innovation."

BC Tech also extended its thanks to the organizations whose support helps make the TIAs and its year-round work possible. "We're incredibly grateful for the tremendous support of our partners," said Tipping. "Their partnership enables us to deliver programs that help startups grow into the anchor companies of tomorrow and to celebrate the incredible success of our tech community."

The 2025 TIAs sponsors include Amazon, Aspect Biosystems, BFL, Blakes, Business in Vancouver, CIBC, Clio, Doane Grant Thornton, EDC, Electronic Arts, Google Canada, Government of British Columbia, Hub International, Innovate BC, KPMG, KPU Melville, School of Business, Launchpad, Low Tide Properties, MDA Space, OSLER, PBC Solutions, PWC, SAP and Vancity.

2025 TIAs Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees

Gamechanger – Deal of the Year

Innovators Hall of Fame | Presented by PWC and the Government of BC

Greg Caws

Randy Garg

Christy Wyatt

Gamechanger – Industry Innovation | Presented by Innovate BC

Gamechanger – Company Culture | Presented by Vancity

Gamechanger – Climate Leadership | Presented by MDA Space

Company of the Year – Startup | Presented by Electronic Arts

Company of the Year – Growth | Presented by OSLER

Company of the Year – Scale | Presented by Clio

Company of the Year – Ambition | Presented by EDC

Gamechanger – AI | Presented by KPMG

Company of the Year – Anchor | Presented by Blakes

