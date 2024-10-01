BC's new Centre for Dyslexia will fill gaps for dyslexic learners

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Students with dyslexia in BC and across the country will benefit from this first-of-its-kind Centre for Dyslexia, officially announced today in Vancouver. The Centre will provide much-needed support to dyslexic learners, their parents and educators.

With Dyslexia Awareness Month starting today, this announcement highlights the lack of adequate educational support and resources currently available for students with dyslexia. Lack of specialized support can lead to high dropout rates, homelessness, addiction, mental health challenges, poverty and under-employment. The problem is systemic, involving gaps in early detection, teacher training, and appropriate educational interventions.

The Centre for Dyslexia will fill the gaps that have existed for far too long in education and society. Dyslexia is the most common learning disability, with up to 1 in 5 students affected. 80% are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, demonstrating the urgent need for targeted training and support for these learners.

To level the playing field for individuals with dyslexia, the Centre will:

be an accessible resource, supporting students, families, and educators;

offer a range of services, including free, subsidized, or at an affordable cost;

act as a community hub for children, families, educators, educational and other non-profits on a local, national and international scale;

share proven best practices with educators and other professionals.

"We are thrilled to announce the Centre for Dyslexia. Our vision is to ensure that all students with dyslexia and their families have the support they desperately need," said Neil Johnston, CEO of the Centre for Dyslexia. "The Centre will champion equitable education and opportunities for dyslexic students, while celebrating the value of dyslexic thinking."

"Today's announcement is a monumental step forward for British Columbia. By working closely with community partners and experts in the field, the Centre will be a vital resource for children with dyslexia and their families," said Linda Siegel, Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Education, University of British Columbia.

In recognition of Dyslexia Awareness Month, the Centre for Dyslexia will raise awareness and understanding of dyslexia.

About the Centre for Dyslexia

The Centre for Dyslexia is a new centre of excellence, grounded in 40+ years of Fraser Academy's sought-after educators and evidence-based practices, advancing education for people with dyslexia. Through a comprehensive approach, the Centre will provide innovative programs for learners and research-based training for educators. It will be a community hub, accessible to children, families, and educators (including public educators and schools) as well as educational institutions and non-profits on a local, national and international scale. The Centre will augment education systems and work across levels of government as a partner to ensure effective change.

https://centrefordyslexia.ca/

Instagram Facebook Linkedin

Charmaine de Silva

Senior Account Director, Hill & Knowlton

(604) 360-2328

[email protected]

SOURCE Centre for Dyslexia