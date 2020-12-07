BC's counselling therapists ask government to regulate profession, protect public interest

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - FACTBC, on behalf of British Columbia's counselling therapists, has formally submitted an application to the provincial government asking the Minister of Health to declare the regulation of counselling therapy to be in the public interest.

With this step, the government can then proceed to full regulation of counselling therapy as part of the modernization of health profession regulation recently launched by Health Minister Adrian Dix.

"Counselling therapists are highly trained professionals who treat thousands of people across the province," said Glen Grigg, Chair of the Federation of Associations for Counselling Therapists in British Columbia (FACTBC), a society of 14 professional associations that together represent more than 6,000 counselling therapists throughout the province.

"But there is a serious problem that must be fixed: In BC, anyone can claim to be a counselling therapist and start working with individuals without oversight. It's dangerous. And it needs to change, particularly at a time when more British Columbians than ever are seeking counselling services as a result of COVID-19 and the opioid crisis."

For the more than 20 years, counselling therapists in BC have pressed the provincial government to regulate their profession under the Health Professions Act. Over that time, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta have each established regulatory oversight of the profession within their province.

"We welcome the government's plans to modernize oversight of health professions to protect the public, and we believe counselling therapists should be included," said Grigg. "Counselling therapists provide mental health services to tens of thousands of British Columbians every year. These British Columbians need to know that they are being treated by therapists with the right qualifications and training, just like in other provinces."

Grigg said that he is confident that the Province will respond positively to FACTBC's application.

"The provincial government is working to improve mental health care," said Grigg. "By moving quickly to regulate counselling therapy, it can take a major step forward in the provision of high-quality mental health care to British Columbians from all walks of life."

BACKGROUNDER AVAILABLE: https://www.factbc.org/resources

SOURCE Federation of Associations for Counselling Therapists in British Columbia (FACTBC)

For further information: Elaine Unger, FACTBC, 604-657-6409, [email protected]

Related Links

https://factbc.org

