BC Regional Mining Alliance Welcomes New Members

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The BC Regional Mining Alliance (the "Alliance") is pleased to announce the addition of three new industry members. FPX Nickel Corp., Northisle Copper and Gold Inc., and NorthWest Copper Corp. have joined existing industry members Ascot Resources Ltd., Dolly Varden Silver Corporation, Skeena Resources Limited, Indigenous member Nisga'a Lisims Government, the Province of British Columbia and AME.

The Alliance is a regional partnership, established to attract and enable investments in BC's mining activities through meaningful partnerships between Indigenous Peoples, the Province of BC and the mining industry as represented by our Industry members.

"We are excited to welcome FPX, Northisle and NorthWest Copper to the BCRMA as our new industry partners for a three-year term. These three companies help to expand BCRMA's profile across the province and help to show the diversity of commodities being explored for in BC, including an added focus on copper and nickel, both critical to our low carbon future" Kendra Johnston, President and CEO, AME and BCRMA Administrator.

New Members

FPX Nickel Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the company's flagship property in the Decar Nickel District, in central British Columbia. Learn more about FPX.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is advancing the North Island copper-gold porphyry project on northern Vancouver Island towards a pre-feasibility study. Learn more about Northisle.

NorthWest Copper Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer with a pipeline of projects including the advanced copper-gold exploration Kwanika/Stardust project located in the Quesnel Terrane of BC. Learn more about NorthWest Copper.

