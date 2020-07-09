BC is going Blue with BC Blueberries

July 15 is BC Blueberry Day, launching many ways to celebrate the season.

ABBOTSFORD, BC, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - July 15th is officially Blueberry Day in British Columbia and a perfect kick off to the Go Blue BC Virtual Event. This online hub at GoBlueBC.ca will house how-to videos, chef and grower interviews, recipes, family-friendly activities, and an exciting grand prize contest. Naturally, the website will also feature links to all our BC Blueberry producers, helping you find fresh BC blueberries in your area. The virtual event runs from July 15th until BC Day (August 3).

As fresh blueberry season is upon us, the BC Blueberry Council invites British Columbians to join in the annual excitement around the harvest of this locally grown superfood. July 15th, 2020 has been proclaimed BC Blueberry Day in British Columbia, and this date kicks off a summer-time celebration that will take place across the province called Go Blue BC.

You could win $1000 in gift cards

In the online contest (open to residents of British Columbia), families can enter to win amazing blueberry-themed prize packs as well as the grand prize, sponsored graciously by White Spot and Triple O's. Your local favourites have joined forces to provide one lucky winner with $1000 in gift cards! Enter at GoBlueBc.ca from July 15 – August 3.

Dine Out for BC Blueberries

As the primary Go Blue BC restaurant partners, White Spot and Triple O’s will feature a BC Blueberry forward menu that officially kicks off July 13th at White Spot & July 20th at Triple O's. White Spot menu items include a Fresh BC Blueberry Pie, Blueberry Pie Milkshake, Blueberry Chicken Salad, and Blueberry Cheesecake, all to be featured at 58 stores in BC until September 2nd. Triple O’s will also feature a BC Blueberry milkshake from July 20 – September 6 at 40 locations.

Restaurants, caterers, and chefs across the province are getting behind BC Blueberries with special menu items. BC restaurants taking part include L'Abattoir, Burdock & Co, Chickadee Room at Juke, Cibo Trattoria, Como Taperia, Dachi, Farm's Gate Foods & Catering, FED, Hart House, Honolulu Coffee, Hopcott Bistro, Kafka Coffee, Lazy Gourmet, Livia, the Lakehouse at Shawnigan, Locals-Food from the Heart of the Island, Miku Restaurant, Nuba, Potluck Hawker Eatery, Published on Main, Silk Road Tea, TIME Winery & Kitchen, UBC Food Services, Vij's, and more. The full list will be published online on GoBlueBC.ca

Pick your Own Berries

BC Blueberry famers are offering U pick this summer under special COVID-19 protocols – find the farm closest to you on GoBlueBC.ca.

BC Blueberries are a big deal for BC

Annually, the BC Blueberry Council begins fresh blueberry season in July. With more than 600 highbush blueberry growers covering more than 30,000 hectares across the province, this is a busy time for the BC Blueberry Council and its members.

BC Blueberry Day on July 15th is a way to show appreciation for our province's hardworking BC blueberry farmers while commemorating the start of the fresh season.

But the fun doesn't have to end there. BC Blueberry Day is a way to remind us that we should celebrate BC Blueberries all year long. Whether fresh or frozen, BC Blueberries are a versatile pantry-staple that should always be at the top of every shopping list.

For ways on how to incorporate BC blueberries into your daily routine, visit bcblueberry.com and visit their social media pages @bcblueberries.

Images of BC Blueberries, fields, blueberry shake, recipes and more for media use HERE.

SOURCE BC Blueberry Council

For further information: Media contacts: [email protected] | [email protected]