BC Hop Company Ltd. Receives Health Canada Approval for Two New Hemp Cultivars

"In 2018 we pivoted toward growing industrial hemp for non-THC cannabinoids. Expanding from our expertise in hops, we quickly realized terpene rich feminized, high CBD genetics need to be on Health Canada's List of Approved Cultivars. Today, we see a landmark change toward feminized seed and we are proud to offer two of the best cultivars available to Canadian farmers.", remarked Dwayne Stewart

Painted Lady and Eighty-Eight are patented genetic varieties developed by Davis Farms of Oregon LLC. BC Hop Company Ltd. has the exclusive distribution rights for these award-winning cultivars in Canada

Expert plant breeder and owner of Davis Farms of Oregon Jeremy Klettke explains "We chose to partner with BC Hop Company because they have a history of getting things done right, as this accomplishment shows."

A cultivar is a unique and proprietary plant variety achieved through selective breeding. Both Painted Lady and Eighty-Eight are frost tolerant, mold and mildew resistant, rapid to root and thrive in moderate climates. They are high in terpenes (aroma and flavour creators) and are resistant to pests. Painted Lady has profiles of lemon grass and citrus with fuel like undertones. Eighty-Eight's profile hints of earthy tones with a honey and sweet citrus aroma.

ABOUT DAVIS FARMS

At Davis Farms their primary focus has been on breeding, to produce cannabinoid and terpene rich varieties of feminized industrial hemp seed. Their genetics are proven and selected for production based on several agronomic and performance factors. These genetics were created through an extensive research & development process, selected over many years of trialing across a wide cross section of plants. Breeding hemp for different microclimate challenges and latitudes is a key part of what they do.

ABOUT BC HOP COMPANY:

Founded in 2015, BC Hop Company Ltd. specializes in growing and processing plants for food and medicine. In 2018 they expanded beyond hops and began serving the Canadian Cannabis extractors and have since grown to be the premier provider of industrial hemp for extraction in Canada. Their flagship REx™ prepared-for-extract hemp is used by leading cannabis companies to create CBD extracts and concentrates for innovative medical, recreational, and health and wellness products throughout the legalized cannabis marketplace.

