BC Flooding is an Extreme Weather Event Making a Mockery of Calgary's Climate Emergency Declaration

British Columbia (BC) on Canada's West Coast has suffered a torrential downpour, leading to catastrophic flooding, and the declaration of a state of emergency due to this extreme weather event says Friends of Science Society. By contrast, Calgary's declaration of a Climate Emergency makes a mockery of real emergencies and threatens to divert public funds to green crony climate projects instead of vital infrastructure needs.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - As reported by CBC on Nov. 17, 2021, the province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency as this extreme weather catastrophe continues to unfold, the result of an 'atmospheric river' says Friends of Science Society. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US says: A well-known example is the "Pineapple Express," a strong atmospheric river that is capable of bringing moisture from the tropics near Hawaii over to the U.S. West Coast."

Global BC's Chief Meteorologist Mark Madryga tweeted that "Similar 'Atmospheric River' scenario in the Fraser Valley: Nov. 10, 1990. Hope recorded 300 mm of rain over 2 days. Abbotsford about 140."

Friends of Science Society says that the City of Calgary's declaration of a Climate Emergency on Nov. 15, 2021 as reported by the Calgary Herald, makes a mockery of the use of the word 'emergency' in contrast to the real emergency unfolding in neighbouring British Columbia. "Calgary's Climate Emergency Declaration – Expensive Virtue Signaling Not Based on Evidence" is the title of the Friends of Science Society report countering the City of Calgary declaration, released today.

Friends of Science decries the fact that billions of dollars have been spent on 'green' infrastructure to 'stop climate change', diverting limited public funds from practical implementation of necessary infrastructure.

Though pundits like Glenn McGillivray, managing director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction and adjunct professor of disaster and emergency management at York University, writing in the Globe and Mail of Nov. 16, 2021, are claiming that the atmospheric river event is related to human-caused climate change or the "Anthropocene", Friends of Science Society points out that 'climate change' is a term that applies to decadal periods, not individual extreme weather events.

According to the > million-member International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS), the earth is presently in the Meghalayan stage of the Holocene Epoch, a period with numerous warming and cooling periods, most recently the cooler "Little Ice Age" from 1300 to 1860, preceded by the Medieval Warm Period which began in about 950 AD. The IUGS sees the term "Anthropocene" as having "more meaning sociologically than stratigraphically", as noted in "Perceptions of Hothouse Earth: Science as Advertorial".

Dr. Madhav Khandekar, a 40-year veteran research scientist of Environment Canada, past WMO expert, past expert reviewer of IPCC reports did a full presentation on "Climate Change and Extreme Weather: Perception vs Reality" for Friends of Science Society in 2018, explaining the difference between extreme weather events and climate change. Unfortunately, people experience extreme weather in the present, and the devastating personal catastrophes and loss make them mistakenly think catastrophic events are evidence of climate change when such isolated events are not.

Much of this perception is driven by a climate-addled media that is willing to censor, silence and block any rational, dissenting views of climate change, as shown in the recent climate change survey of the Canadian Association of Journalists. Friends of Science Society denounces this 'censoring climate now' effort by journalists, particularly that of the Columbia Journalism Review's 'Covering Climate Now' project, which will destroy open, civil debate on climate and related energy policies.

As investigative journalist Donna Laframboise explained in her 2019 presentation for Friends of Science Society entitled "Climate Activism: Undermining Free Speech, Free Thought & Free Choice" censorship of ideas and information are contrary to democratic principles, the UN Charter of Human Rights, the Declaration of the Rights of Man, the Magna Carta, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and most published journalistic ethics.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 19th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

