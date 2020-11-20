BC Ferries Releases Second Quarter Results

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its second quarter results today for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020. The COVID-19 global pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the company's operations and financial results.

BC Ferries' net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $37.8 million, $57.2 million lower than the same quarter of the previous year. Year-to-date, since April 1, 2020, net losses were $24.2 million, compared to net earnings of $107.2 million in the same period in the prior year, a decline of $131.4 million.

"COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on the ferry system as we navigate through what is now the new normal with our employees, our customers and all British Columbians," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President and CEO. "Throughout the pandemic, our employees continue to provide lifeline service to coastal communities and I want to recognize their dedication and perseverance, which has been nothing short of inspiring."

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, at $247.6 million, was down $81.7 million year-over-year. Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2020 was $385.0 million, down $190.7 million over the same period in the prior year.

During the quarter, BC Ferries carried 5.5 million passengers and 2.5 million vehicles, a decrease of 29.0 per cent and 14.0 per cent respectively, compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Year-to-date, the company has carried 7.7 million passengers and 3.8 million vehicles, a decrease of 43.0 per cent and 28.7 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period in the previous year.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, expenses from operations decreased $25.4 million or 11.5 per cent compared to the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date since April 1, 2020, expenses from operations decreased $62.1 million or 14.1 per cent and includes reduced labour costs, fuel consumption, maintenance, contracted services, depreciation expense, travel, non-safety related training and advertising. These cost reductions, while helpful, did not offset the decline in revenues as a significant portion of BC Ferries costs are fixed and do not meaningfully fluctuate with reduced traffic demand.

"Prior to COVID-19, our 12-year capital plan totalled $3.9 billion and included new vessels, upgrades and modifications for existing vessels, significant improvements at our fleet maintenance unit, major investments at terminals and renewal of information technology systems," said Collins. "Given the impact of the pandemic to our operations and financial position, we are reviewing all capital plans to identify opportunities to defer any expenditures that are not regulatory, security or safety related or operationally necessary. It's imperative that we scrutinize everything we do to preserve the long-term sustainability of the ferry system in the public interest."

On September 18, 2020, the Federal and Provincial Governments announced that BC Ferries will receive $308 million under the Safe Restart Funding Program. Since the beginning of the pandemic, BC Ferries has been working closely with the Province to collaborate on strategic options to sustain the ferry system for the long term. BC Ferries submitted a detailed plan to meet the public interest and the interests of customers in the provision of safe, reliable and affordable ferry service. Earlier this month BC Ferries reached a formal agreement with the Province regarding the $308 million from the Safe Restart Funding Program.

Capital expenditures in the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 totalled $25.7 million and $49.3 million respectively. Significant investments include the five new vessels currently under construction contracted in 2019, major vessel overhauls and inspections, IT upgrades and various other projects.

BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 21.7 million passengers and 8.8 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.

Significant events second quarter fiscal 2021

Significant events during or subsequent to the Second Quarter of 2021 include the following:

The Coastal Ferry Services Contract was initially amended in April 2020 for a 60-day period, expiring in early June and subsequently, extended through to September 7, 2020 , to reflect temporary reduced service levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining the related ferry transportation fees.





for a 60-day period, expiring in early June and subsequently, extended through to , to reflect temporary reduced service levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining the related ferry transportation fees. On September 9, 2020 , BC Ferries issued a statement to inform customers that as of September 30, 2020 , Transport Canada rescinded the temporary flexibility it granted to ferry operators allowing passengers to remain in their vehicles on enclosed decks. Transport Canada granted this flexibility in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BC Ferries has implemented measures to mitigate risk to the travelling public and prevent the spread of the virus including additional cleaning, sanitization, physical distancing and mandatory wearing of face coverings while at the terminal and onboard the vessel.





, BC Ferries issued a statement to inform customers that as of , Transport Canada rescinded the temporary flexibility it granted to ferry operators allowing passengers to remain in their vehicles on enclosed decks. Transport granted this flexibility in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. BC Ferries has implemented measures to mitigate risk to the travelling public and prevent the spread of the virus including additional cleaning, sanitization, physical distancing and mandatory wearing of face coverings while at the terminal and onboard the vessel. On September 18, 2020 , the Federal and Provincial Governments announced that BC Ferries will receive $308 million under the Safe Restart Funding Program. Previously, on August 11, 2020 , the Province had announced that BC Ferries is one of the entities included in the Federal Government's announced transit funding of $540 million in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This transit funding is to be matched equally by the Province for a total funding envelope of $1.08 billion . BC Ferries reached a formal agreement with the Province regarding the $308 million from the Safe Restart Funding Program earlier this month.





, the Federal and Provincial Governments announced that BC Ferries will receive under the Safe Restart Funding Program. Previously, on , the Province had announced that BC Ferries is one of the entities included in the Federal Government's announced transit funding of in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This transit funding is to be matched equally by the Province for a total funding envelope of . BC Ferries reached a formal agreement with the Province regarding the from the Safe Restart Funding Program earlier this month. On September 22, 2020 , BC Ferries launched its new mobile-friendly website, which lets customers easily book and manage their bookings online and delivers dynamically updated schedules and current conditions information. Features of the new website include dynamically generated, real-time daily and seasonal schedules available for all routes, as well as travel conditions at major terminals to provide greater travel certainty. Enhanced account management capabilities let customers manage all their bookings in one place, and add, change or cancel bookings with ease on their own. The new trip planner tool helps customers find sailings and calculate fares on any route before travelling.

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





As at

September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 162,594 169,141 Restricted short-term investments 34,039 33,393 Other short-term investments 54,770 91,588 Trade and other receivables 23,199 19,488 Prepaid expenses 15,398 11,057 Inventories 36,677 31,897 Derivative assets 9 28

326,686 356,592 Non-current assets



Loan receivable 24,515 24,515 Property, plant and equipment 1,838,626 1,879,517 Intangible assets 99,525 99,893

1,962,666 2,003,925 Total assets 2,289,352 2,360,517





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 101,928 132,296 Provisions 1,768 1,794 Interest payable on long-term debt 21,526 21,512 Contract liabilities 20,359 21,702 Current portion of long-term debt 15,302 21,644 Current portion of accrued employee future benefits 2,300 3,000 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,741 2,536 Derivative liabilities 13,883 15,507

179,807 219,991 Non-current liabilities



Accrued employee future benefits 20,796 20,151 Long-term debt 1,422,182 1,427,426 Lease liabilities 37,256 38,675 Other liabilities 10,340 10,962 Derivative liabilities 15,011 17,212

1,505,585 1,514,426 Total liabilities 1,685,392 1,734,417





Equity



Share capital 75,478 75,478 Contributed surplus 25,000 25,000 Retained earnings 523,576 547,745 Total equity before reserves 624,054 648,223 Reserves (20,094) (22,123) Total equity including reserves 603,960 626,100 Total liabilities and equity 2,289,352 2,360,517

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended Six months ended



September 30

September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue







Vehicle and passenger fares 169,969 216,516 248,750 378,992 Net retail 8,381 23,869 9,164 40,666 Fuel (rebates) surcharges (2,665) 2,981 (3,907) 3,820 Other income 2,566 3,532 3,609 6,569 Revenue from customers 178,251 246,898 257,616 430,047 Ferry service fees 61,388 74,579 111,416 129,988 Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement 8,007 7,835 16,014 15,670 Total revenue 247,646 329,312 385,046 575,705









Expenses







Operations 126,803 152,231 232,124 292,919 Maintenance 15,162 13,440 38,243 39,752 Administration 8,837 9,271 20,080 17,967 Depreciation and amortization 44,498 45,740 88,546 90,462 Total operating expenses 195,300 220,682 378,993 441,100 Operating profit 52,346 108,630 6,053 134,605









Net finance and other expenses







Finance expenses 15,436 15,330 30,542 30,321 Finance income (1,062) (1,508) (2,284) (2,681) Net finance expense 14,374 13,822 28,258 27,640 Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property,







plant and equipment and intangible assets 105 (194) 1,964 (206) Net finance and other expenses 14,479 13,628 30,222 27,434









NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 37,867 95,002 (24,169) 107,171



















Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently







to net earnings (loss) (5,147) (3,832) (5,543) (3,890) Items not to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) (1,933) (126) (1,933) (126) Total other comprehensive loss (7,080) (3,958) (7,476) (4,016) Total comprehensive income (loss) 30,787 91,044 (31,645) 103,155

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)











Six months ended September 30

2020 2019 Operating activities



Net (loss) earnings (24,169) 107,171 Items not affecting cash:



Net finance expense 28,258 27,640 Depreciation and amortization 88,546 90,462 Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property,



plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,964 (206) Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment 119 (946) Changes in:



Accrued employee future benefits (1,988) (28) Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net loss 32 8 Provisions (26) 3,367 Accrued financing costs 274 (434) Total non-cash items 117,179 119,863





Movements in operating working capital:



Trade and other receivables (3,711) (6,169) Prepaid expenses (4,341) (5,721) Inventories (4,780) (388) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (30,368) (34,759) Contract liabilities (1,343) (6,837) Change in non-cash working capital (44,543) (53,874) Change in non-cash working capital attributable



to investing activities 26,825 23,550 Change in non-cash operating working capital (17,718) (30,324) Cash generated from operating activities 75,292 196,710 Interest received 1,905 3,276 Interest paid (34,422) (32,211) Cash generated from operating activities 42,775 167,775

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)











Six months ended September 30

2020 2019 Financing activities



Repayment of long-term debt (12,016) (17,641) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,209) (1,093) Cash used in financing activities (13,225) (18,734) Investing activities



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 94 295 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (72,363) (72,668) Changes in restricted short-term investments (646) 310 Net proceeds from (purchase of) other short-term investments 36,818 (1,969) Cash used in investing activities (36,097) (74,032) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,547) 75,009 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 169,141 59,888 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 162,594 134,897

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)















Share

capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Total equity

before

reserves Reserves Total equity

including

reserves Balance as at April 1, 2019 75,478 25,000 525,006 625,484 12,834 638,318 Net earnings - - 107,171 107,171 - 107,171 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (4,016) (4,016) Realized hedge gains recognized in











fuel swaps - - - - (4,335) (4,335) Hedge losses on interest rate forward











contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 124 124 Balance as at September 30, 2019 75,478 25,000 632,177 732,655 4,607 737,262 Balance as at April 1, 2020 75,478 25,000 547,745 648,223 (22,123) 626,100 Net loss - - (24,169) (24,169) - (24,169) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (7,476) (7,476) Realized hedge losses recognized in











fuel swaps - - - - 9,381 9,381 Hedge losses on interest rate forward











contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 124 124 Balance as at September 30, 2020 75,478 25,000 523,576 624,054 (20,094) 603,960

