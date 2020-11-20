BC Ferries Releases Second Quarter Results

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its second quarter results today for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020. The COVID-19 global pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the company's operations and financial results.

BC Ferries' net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $37.8 million, $57.2 million lower than the same quarter of the previous year. Year-to-date, since April 1, 2020, net losses were $24.2 million, compared to net earnings of $107.2 million in the same period in the prior year, a decline of $131.4 million.

"COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on the ferry system as we navigate through what is now the new normal with our employees, our customers and all British Columbians," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President and CEO. "Throughout the pandemic, our employees continue to provide lifeline service to coastal communities and I want to recognize their dedication and perseverance, which has been nothing short of inspiring."

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, at $247.6 million, was down $81.7 million year-over-year. Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2020 was $385.0 million, down $190.7 million over the same period in the prior year.

During the quarter, BC Ferries carried 5.5 million passengers and 2.5 million vehicles, a decrease of 29.0 per cent and 14.0 per cent respectively, compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Year-to-date, the company has carried 7.7 million passengers and 3.8 million vehicles, a decrease of 43.0 per cent and 28.7 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period in the previous year.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, expenses from operations decreased $25.4 million or 11.5 per cent compared to the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date since April 1, 2020, expenses from operations decreased $62.1 million or 14.1 per cent and includes reduced labour costs, fuel consumption, maintenance, contracted services, depreciation expense, travel, non-safety related training and advertising. These cost reductions, while helpful, did not offset the decline in revenues as a significant portion of BC Ferries costs are fixed and do not meaningfully fluctuate with reduced traffic demand.

"Prior to COVID-19, our 12-year capital plan totalled $3.9 billion and included new vessels, upgrades and modifications for existing vessels, significant improvements at our fleet maintenance unit, major investments at terminals and renewal of information technology systems," said Collins. "Given the impact of the pandemic to our operations and financial position, we are reviewing all capital plans to identify opportunities to defer any expenditures that are not regulatory, security or safety related or operationally necessary. It's imperative that we scrutinize everything we do to preserve the long-term sustainability of the ferry system in the public interest."  

On September 18, 2020, the Federal and Provincial Governments announced that BC Ferries will receive $308 million under the Safe Restart Funding Program. Since the beginning of the pandemic, BC Ferries has been working closely with the Province to collaborate on strategic options to sustain the ferry system for the long term. BC Ferries submitted a detailed plan to meet the public interest and the interests of customers in the provision of safe, reliable and affordable ferry service. Earlier this month BC Ferries reached a formal agreement with the Province regarding the $308 million from the Safe Restart Funding Program. 

Capital expenditures in the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 totalled $25.7 million and $49.3 million respectively. Significant investments include the five new vessels currently under construction contracted in 2019, major vessel overhauls and inspections, IT upgrades and various other projects.

BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis, are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com

BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 21.7 million passengers and 8.8 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward looking statements included in this release include statements with respect to: the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reductions in discretionary spending, our fixed costs, capital investments, and funding under the Safe Restart Funding Program.  In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES
In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.

Significant events second quarter fiscal 2021

Significant events during or subsequent to the Second Quarter of 2021 include the following:

  • The Coastal Ferry Services Contract was initially amended in April 2020 for a 60-day period, expiring in early June and subsequently, extended through to September 7, 2020, to reflect temporary reduced service levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining the related ferry transportation fees.

  • On September 9, 2020, BC Ferries issued a statement to inform customers that as of September 30, 2020, Transport Canada rescinded the temporary flexibility it granted to ferry operators allowing passengers to remain in their vehicles on enclosed decks. Transport Canada granted this flexibility in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    BC Ferries has implemented measures to mitigate risk to the travelling public and prevent the spread of the virus including additional cleaning, sanitization, physical distancing and mandatory wearing of face coverings while at the terminal and onboard the vessel.

  • On September 18, 2020, the Federal and Provincial Governments announced that BC Ferries will receive $308 million under the Safe Restart Funding Program. Previously, on August 11, 2020, the Province had announced that BC Ferries is one of the entities included in the Federal Government's announced transit funding of $540 million in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This transit funding is to be matched equally by the Province for a total funding envelope of $1.08 billion. BC Ferries reached a formal agreement with the Province regarding the $308 million from the Safe Restart Funding Program earlier this month.

  • On September 22, 2020, BC Ferries launched its new mobile-friendly website, which lets customers easily book and manage their bookings online and delivers dynamically updated schedules and current conditions information. Features of the new website include dynamically generated, real-time daily and seasonal schedules available for all routes, as well as travel conditions at major terminals to provide greater travel certainty. Enhanced account management capabilities let customers manage all their bookings in one place, and add, change or cancel bookings with ease on their own. The new trip planner tool helps customers find sailings and calculate fares on any route before travelling.

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



     As at

 September 30, 2020

 March 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

162,594

169,141

Restricted short-term investments

34,039

33,393

Other short-term investments

54,770

91,588

Trade and other receivables

23,199

19,488

Prepaid expenses

15,398

11,057

Inventories

36,677

31,897

Derivative assets

9

28

326,686

356,592

Non-current assets

Loan receivable

24,515

24,515

Property, plant and equipment

1,838,626

1,879,517

Intangible assets

99,525

99,893

1,962,666

2,003,925

Total assets

2,289,352

2,360,517



Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

101,928

132,296

Provisions

1,768

1,794

Interest payable on long-term debt

21,526

21,512

Contract liabilities

20,359

21,702

Current portion of long-term debt

15,302

21,644

Current portion of accrued employee future benefits

2,300

3,000

Current portion of lease liabilities

2,741

2,536

Derivative liabilities

13,883

15,507

179,807

219,991

Non-current liabilities

Accrued employee future benefits

20,796

20,151

Long-term debt

1,422,182

1,427,426

Lease liabilities

37,256

38,675

Other liabilities

10,340

10,962

Derivative liabilities

15,011

17,212

1,505,585

1,514,426

Total liabilities

1,685,392

1,734,417



Equity

Share capital

75,478

75,478

Contributed surplus

25,000

25,000

Retained earnings

523,576

547,745

Total equity before reserves

624,054

648,223

Reserves

(20,094)

(22,123)

Total equity including reserves

603,960

626,100

Total liabilities and equity

2,289,352

2,360,517

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)


 Three months ended

 Six months ended


 September 30

 September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue



Vehicle and passenger fares

169,969

216,516

248,750

378,992

Net retail

8,381

23,869

9,164

40,666

Fuel (rebates) surcharges

(2,665)

2,981

(3,907)

3,820

Other income

2,566

3,532

3,609

6,569

Revenue from customers

178,251

246,898

257,616

430,047

Ferry service fees

61,388

74,579

111,416

129,988

Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement

8,007

7,835

16,014

15,670

Total revenue

247,646

329,312

385,046

575,705





Expenses



Operations

126,803

152,231

232,124

292,919

Maintenance

15,162

13,440

38,243

39,752

Administration

8,837

9,271

20,080

17,967

Depreciation and amortization

44,498

45,740

88,546

90,462

Total operating expenses

195,300

220,682

378,993

441,100

Operating profit

52,346

108,630

6,053

134,605





Net finance and other expenses



Finance expenses

15,436

15,330

30,542

30,321

Finance income

(1,062)

(1,508)

(2,284)

(2,681)

Net finance expense

14,374

13,822

28,258

27,640

Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property,



plant and equipment and intangible assets

105

(194)

1,964

(206)

Net finance and other expenses

14,479

13,628

30,222

27,434





NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

37,867

95,002

(24,169)

107,171










Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently



to net earnings (loss)

(5,147)

(3,832)

(5,543)

(3,890)

Items not to be reclassified to net earnings (loss)

(1,933)

(126)

(1,933)

(126)

Total other comprehensive loss

(7,080)

(3,958)

(7,476)

(4,016)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

30,787

91,044

(31,645)

103,155

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





 Six months ended September 30

2020

2019

Operating activities

Net (loss) earnings

(24,169)

107,171

Items not affecting cash:

Net finance expense

28,258

27,640

Depreciation and amortization

88,546

90,462

Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property,

plant and equipment and intangible assets

1,964

(206)

Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment

119

(946)

Changes in:

Accrued employee future benefits

(1,988)

(28)

Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net loss

32

8

Provisions

(26)

3,367

Accrued financing costs

274

(434)

Total non-cash items

117,179

119,863



Movements in operating working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(3,711)

(6,169)

Prepaid expenses

(4,341)

(5,721)

Inventories

(4,780)

(388)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(30,368)

(34,759)

Contract liabilities

(1,343)

(6,837)

Change in non-cash working capital

(44,543)

(53,874)

Change in non-cash working capital attributable

to investing activities

26,825

23,550

Change in non-cash operating working capital

(17,718)

(30,324)

Cash generated from operating activities

75,292

196,710

Interest received

1,905

3,276

Interest paid

(34,422)

(32,211)

Cash generated from operating activities

42,775

167,775

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Six months ended September 30

2020

2019

Financing activities

Repayment of long-term debt

(12,016)

(17,641)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,209)

(1,093)

Cash used in financing activities

(13,225)

(18,734)

Investing activities

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

94

295

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(72,363)

(72,668)

Changes in restricted short-term investments

(646)

310

Net proceeds from (purchase of) other short-term investments

36,818

(1,969)

Cash used in investing activities

(36,097)

(74,032)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(6,547)

75,009

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

169,141

59,888

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

162,594

134,897

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)








Share
capital

Contributed
surplus

Retained
earnings

Total equity
before
reserves

Reserves

Total equity
including
reserves

Balance as at April 1, 2019

75,478

25,000

525,006

625,484

12,834

638,318

Net earnings

-

-

107,171

107,171

-

107,171

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(4,016)

(4,016)

Realized hedge gains recognized in





fuel swaps

-

-

-

-

(4,335)

(4,335)

Hedge losses on interest rate forward





contract reclassified to net earnings

-

-

-

-

124

124

Balance as at September 30, 2019

75,478

25,000

632,177

732,655

4,607

737,262

Balance as at April 1, 2020

75,478

25,000

547,745

648,223

(22,123)

626,100

Net loss

-

-

(24,169)

(24,169)

-

(24,169)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(7,476)

(7,476)

Realized hedge losses recognized in





fuel swaps

-

-

-

-

9,381

9,381

Hedge losses on interest rate forward





contract reclassified to net earnings

-

-

-

-

124

124

Balance as at September 30, 2020

75,478

25,000

523,576

624,054

(20,094)

603,960

