BC Ferries Releases First Quarter Results

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its first quarter results today for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The COVID-19 global pandemic had a significant impact on first quarter results. Net losses for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $62 million, compared to net earnings of $12.2 million for the same quarter of the previous year.

"While COVID-19 continues to have a profound impact on our business, I want to express my deep appreciation to our frontline staff who came to work every day in the depths of the pandemic to provide lifeline service to coastal communities," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President and CEO. "I also want to thank our customers for their patience as we all work towards a new normal."

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, at $137.4 million, was down $109 million year-over-year. This impact to earnings was partially offset by reductions in operating expenses of $36.7 million compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

In response to COVID-19, BC Ferries deferred capital expenditures and has, and will continue to, reduce discretionary spending while operating a sustainable, safe and reliable service. The company also worked with the Province to reduce sailings to match the significant drop in traffic.

"We made prudent decisions to remove costs for the health of the ferry system. This is decisive action to safeguard the coastal ferry service for the long term, while continuing to provide essential services to customers and communities," said Collins. "We have been bringing back service capacity to coastal communities ahead of gradually increasing demand."

At the outset of the pandemic, ferry traffic dropped dramatically and was down 75 to 80 per cent across the system in a matter of days. With the Province's recent easing of travel restrictions, traffic at the end of June partially recovered and was down approximately 35 per cent compared to this period last year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, BC Ferries delivered 18,249.5 round trips, a decrease of 2,340 or 11.4 per cent compared to the same period in the prior year. The company carried 2.2 million passengers and 1.3 million vehicles during the quarter, a decrease of 61.5 per cent and 46.7 per cent, respectively, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

On August 11, 2020, the Province announced BC Ferries is one of the entities included in the federal government's previously announced transit funding of $540 million in response to the impact of COVID-19. This transit funding is to be matched equally by the Province for a total funding envelope of $1.08 billion.

As part of the company's capital plan, in mid-June 2020 BC Ferries brought into service two new Island Class vessels. Island Discovery now sails on the Powell River – Texada Island route and Island Aurora commenced service between Port McNeill, Alert Bay and Sointula Island. These two new Island Class vessels are hybrid-electric ships designed for future full electric operation. The addition of these vessels allowed for the retirement of two older ships. BC Ferries will carry on with essential investments in safety and core services, as well as construction of four more Island Class ferries and one additional Salish Class ferry currently underway.

As the company responds to COVID-19, it will continue to provide resilient ferry service in the public interest. BC Ferries will aid B.C. in its economic and social recovery through the vital role it plays in serving the needs of coastal communities.

BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com.

BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 21.7 million passengers and 8.8 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 36 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward looking statements included in this release include statements with respect to: the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reductions in discretionary spending, essential investments, and the construction of Island Class and Salish Class ferries. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Significant events during or subsequent to the First Quarter of 2021 include the following:

COVID-19 Pandemic Response Update

The Coastal Ferry Services Contract ("CFSC") was initially amended in April 2020 for a 60-day period, expiring in early June, to reflect temporary reduced service levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 2, 2020 , the CFSC with the Province was amended to extend temporary service level adjustments through to September 7, 2020 . The initial reductions meant that capacity across our network was reduced by approximately 24 per cent compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2020. The majority of the service reductions were on the Major Routes. The current service level plan gradually increases service levels across multiple routes to match ferry service to demand and meet the needs of customers and communities. As we increase service levels in accordance with the service level plan, our capacity is planned to exceed projected summer demand by an average of 20 per cent.





for a 60-day period, expiring in early June, to reflect temporary reduced service levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On , the CFSC with the Province was amended to extend temporary service level adjustments through to . The initial reductions meant that capacity across our network was reduced by approximately 24 per cent compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2020. The majority of the service reductions were on the Major Routes. The current service level plan gradually increases service levels across multiple routes to match ferry service to demand and meet the needs of customers and communities. As we increase service levels in accordance with the service level plan, our capacity is planned to exceed projected summer demand by an average of 20 per cent. Our priorities are protecting passengers and employees aboard our ferries and in all workplaces, and adhering to provincial and federal guidelines during this gradual resumption of service. We are following the directives and guidance provided by the Province and Transport Canada. These government measures were put in place and include limiting passenger capacity to support physical distancing, screening customers on arrival at the terminal, allowing customers to remain in their vehicles on all decks during the sailing, and enhanced cleaning.





Effective June 15, 2020 , in keeping with directives and guidance provided by Transport Canada, BC Ferries requires passengers travelling on the ferry to be in possession of a face covering that covers their mouth and nose, and we ask them to wear this covering in situations when a physical separation of two metres cannot be maintained. Beginning August 24, 2020 , BC Ferries will require customers to wear non-medical masks or face coverings at terminals and while on board ferries.





, in keeping with directives and guidance provided by Transport Canada, BC Ferries requires passengers travelling on the ferry to be in possession of a face covering that covers their mouth and nose, and we ask them to wear this covering in situations when a physical separation of two metres cannot be maintained. Beginning , BC Ferries will require customers to wear non-medical masks or face coverings at terminals and while on board ferries. Late in June 2020 , we carefully introduced limited food services on select routes. Early July 2020 , we announced the reopening of additional terminal and onboard amenities across the fleet.





, we carefully introduced limited food services on select routes. Early , we announced the reopening of additional terminal and onboard amenities across the fleet. We continue to review and amend both operating and capital plans to reduce costs and defer spending in order to preserve cash.





On August 11, 2020 , the Province announced BC Ferries is one of the entities included in the Federal Government's previously announced transit funding of $540 million in response to the impact of COVID-19. This transit funding is to be matched equally by the Province for a total funding envelope of $1.08 billion . Over the past few months, BC Ferries has been working closely with the Province, having formed a task force to collaboratively work together on strategic options to sustain the ferry system for the long term. The task force consists of representatives from the B.C. Ferry Authority Board, the BC Ferries Board, BC Ferries management, the Ministry of Transportation, and the Ministry of Finance.

Tariffs

On April 1, 2020 , we delayed adjustments to fares for fiscal 2021 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the date for applying fare adjustments to be determined. As of April 1, 2020 , a fuel rebate of 1.5 per cent was implemented on all routes as a result of recent fuel prices.

Vessels

On June 10, 2020 , the Island Discovery commenced service between Powell River and Texada Island and on June 18, 2020 , the Island Aurora commenced service between Port McNeill , Alert Bay and Sointula . These two new Island Class vessels, constructed by Damen Shipyard Group are hybrid-electric ships designed for future full electric operation. The addition of the Island Discovery and the Island Aurora allowed us to retire the 62-year old North Island Princess in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the 54-year old Howe Sound Queen in fiscal 2020.

General

On May 1, 2020 , S&P Global Ratings revised our credit rating trend from "AA-" with a stable outlook to "AA-" with a negative outlook, while at the same time, affirming the Company's "AA-" long-term issuer credit and senior secured debt ratings, as a result of COVID-19 preventative measures and travel restrictions triggering an unprecedented decline in ridership.





, S&P Global Ratings revised our credit rating trend from "AA-" with a stable outlook to "AA-" with a negative outlook, while at the same time, affirming the Company's "AA-" long-term issuer credit and senior secured debt ratings, as a result of COVID-19 preventative measures and travel restrictions triggering an unprecedented decline in ridership. On May 27, 2020 , DBRS Morningstar ("DBRS") changed the trend to negative from stable on the company's "A (high)" rating and senior secured bonds rating, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on key financial metrics during fiscal 2021 and uncertainties on speed of recovery.

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)



As at







June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



102,443

169,141 Restricted short-term investments



33,313

33,393 Other short-term investments



67,635

91,588 Trade and other receivables



17,395

19,488 Prepaid expenses





19,854

11,057 Inventories





33,914

31,897 Derivative assets





9

28







274,563

356,592 Non-current assets











Loan receivable





24,515

24,515 Property, plant and equipment



1,856,282

1,879,517 Intangible assets





100,827

99,893







1,981,624

2,003,925 Total assets





2,256,187

Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



100,787

132,296 Provisions





1,754

1,794 Interest payable on long-term debt



17,286

21,512 Contract liabilities





22,491

21,702 Current portion of long-term debt



19,786

21,644 Current portion of accrued employee future benefits

2,300

3,000 Current portion of lease liabilities



2,639

2,536 Derivative liabilities





12,842

15,507







179,885

219,991 Non-current liabilities











Accrued employee future benefits



18,835

20,151 Long-term debt





1,424,804

1,427,426 Lease liabilities





37,962

38,675 Other liabilities





10,685

10,962 Derivative liabilities





15,464

17,212







1,507,750

1,514,426 Total liabilities





1,687,635

1,734,417













Equity











Share capital





75,478

75,478 Contributed surplus





25,000

25,000 Retained earnings





485,709

547,745 Total equity before reserves



586,187

648,223 Reserves





(17,635)

(22,123) Total equity including reserves



568,552

626,100 Total liabilities and equity



2,256,187

2,360,517

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.



Three months ended June 30







2020

2019 Revenue











Vehicle and passenger fares



78,781

162,476 Net retail





783

16,797 Fuel (rebates) surcharges



(1,242)

839 Other income





1,044

3,037 Revenue from customers



79,366

183,149 Ferry service fees





50,029

55,409 Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement



8,007

7,835 Total revenue





137,402

246,393













Expenses











Operations





105,322

140,688 Maintenance





23,081

26,312 Administration





11,243

8,696 Depreciation and amortization



44,048

44,722 Total operating expenses



183,694

220,418 Operating (loss) profit





(46,292)

25,975













Net finance and other expenses









Finance expenses





15,107

14,991 Finance income





(1,222)

(1,173) Net finance expense





13,885

13,818 Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property,







plant and equipment and intangible assets



1,859

(12) Net finance and other expenses



15,744

13,806













NET (LOSS) EARNINGS





(62,036)

12,169



























Other comprehensive (loss) income









Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently







to net (loss) earnings





(397)

(58) Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(397)

(58) Total comprehensive (loss) income



(62,433)

12,111

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30







2020

2019 Operating activities











Net (loss) earnings





(62,036)

12,169 Items not affecting cash:











Net finance expense





13,885

13,818 Depreciation and amortization



44,048

44,722 Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property,







plant and equipment and intangible assets

1,859

(12) Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment

(173)

(34) Changes in:











Accrued employee future benefits



(2,016)

(206) Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net loss

32

7 Provisions





(40)

36 Accrued financing costs



246

635 Total non-cash items





57,841

58,966













Movements in operating working capital:









Trade and other receivables



2,093

(9,569) Prepaid expenses





(8,797)

(11,996) Inventories





(2,017)

265 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(31,509)

(22,746) Contract liabilities





789

3,656 Change in non-cash working capital



(39,441)

(40,390) Change in non-cash working capital attributable







to investing activities





22,789

26,940 Change in non-cash operating working capital

(16,652)

(13,450) Cash (used in) generated from operating activities

(20,847)

57,685 Interest received





991

700 Interest paid





(21,481)

(18,582) Cash (used in) generated from operating activities

(41,337)

39,803

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30







2020

2019 Financing activities











Repayment of long-term debt



(4,696)

(6,571) Repayment of lease liabilities



(610)

(552) Cash used in financing activities



(5,306)

(7,123) Investing activities











Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

53

95 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(44,141)

(48,925) Changes in restricted short-term investments

80

120 Net proceeds from other short-term investments

23,953

16,475 Cash used in investing activities



(20,055)

(32,235) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(66,698)

445 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

169,141

59,888 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

102,443

60,333

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.











Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)











Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Total equity

before

reserves

Reserves

Total equity

before

eserves Balance as at April 1, 2019 75,478

25,000

525,006

625,484

12,834

638,318 Net earnings -

-

12,169

12,169

-

12,169 Other comprehensive loss -

-

-

-

(58)

(58) Realized hedge gains recognized in





















fuel swaps -

-

-

-

(2,957)

(2,957) Hedge losses on interest rate





















forward contract reclassified to





















net earnings -

-

-

-

61

61 Balance as at June 30, 2019 75,478

25,000

537,175

637,653

9,880

647,533 Balance as at April 1, 2020 75,478

25,000

547,745

648,223

(22,123)

626,100 Net loss -

-

(62,036)

(62,036)

-

(62,036) Other comprehensive loss -

-

-

-

(397)

(397) Realized hedge losses recognized in





















fuel swaps -

-

-

-

4,823

4,823 Hedge losses on interest rate





















forward contract reclassified to





















net earnings -

-

-

-

62

62 Balance as at June 30, 2020 75,478

25,000

485,709

586,187

(17,635)

568,552

