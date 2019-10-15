BC Ferries Raises $250 Million In Bond Financing

VICTORIA, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - BC Ferries announced the closing of a $250 million senior secured bond issue today.

The privately placed bonds, which are rated A (high) by DBRS and AA- by Standard & Poor's, were sold to institutional investors across Canada. The bonds bear interest at 2.794 per cent per annum and are due October 15, 2049.

The bond syndicate included RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., TD Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc.

SOURCE British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: BC Ferries, Media Relations, Victoria: (250) 978-1267; Customer Contact: Victoria: (250) 386-3431, Toll-free: 1-888-BCFERRY (1-888-223-3779)

