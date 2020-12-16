BC Egg Farmers Donate $750,000 Worth of Eggs

"We knew the food banks would be busier than ever as people lost their jobs," says Gunta Vitins, BC Egg Board Chair. "Our farmers told us they wanted to help, so we facilitated weekly donations from the spring through to the fall."

Thanks to partnerships with egg graders: Island Eggs, Farmer Ben's and Golden Valley, each of the Food Banks' five hubs in BC received a weekly supply of eggs. Individual food banks picked up the eggs, along with other nutritious food, from the hubs to support their clients.

"Every month, food banks across BC help the more than 80,000 families and individuals who turn to them to put food on the table. This significant and impactful donation from BC Egg, and BC egg farmers, to our food banks has meant that thousands of people have had access to an important dietary source," says Dan Huang-Taylor, Executive Director of Food Banks BC. "On behalf of Food Banks BC and its 103-member food banks, I want to thank BC Egg, and all BC Egg Farmers, for their support as we tackle hunger in our province! Thank you!"

The egg farmers' pandemic generosity didn't stop with the food banks. They also raised over $67,000 for the Union Gospel Mission, made weekly donations of eggs to Sheway, and supported many small organizations with emergency egg donations to ensure people didn't go hungry during the pandemic.

BC Egg is a non-profit organization representing 144 registered egg farmers throughout BC. Since its inception in 1967, BC Egg and egg farmers remain dedicated to ensuring that the choice of eggs reaching BC communities is safe, sustainable, nutritious, and affordable. www.bcegg.com.

Food Banks BC a registered charity and is the Provincial Association of BC's Food Banks. It exists to support, assist and empower its 100 BC member food banks with food, funding and education. www.foodbanksbc.com.

