BC Cannabis Retailer Opens New Victoria Store

VICTORIA, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Non-medical cannabis retailer Seed & Stone has made significant inroads into the recreational cannabis market in BC's Lower Mainland, and the first of several new store locations is to open at 901 Gordon Street this coming Friday, June 25th.

Additionally, Seed & Stone will be opening a second downtown Victoria cannabis store location at the Bay Centre Mall in August of this year. A store on Marine Drive in White Rock will open later this summer.

Seed & Stone's strategic partnership with the Songhees First Nations of southern Vancouver Island provides opportunities for showcasing and cross-promoting Songhees culture, art and tourism initiatives. Seed & Stone: Songhees Edition on Gordon Street features designs by Lekwungen artist Jessica Joseph, which celebrate the Lekwungen relationship to the land.

Songhees Chief Ron Sam will attend and participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony as part of the grand opening of Seed & Stone's new Gordon Street location on Friday.

Seed & Stone's approach to operating their cannabis stores prioritizes community engagement in that they ensure their retail environments are safe for both customers and for the community at large, and that they offer only the highest quality recreational cannabis products. As additional locations open Seed & Stone's leadership team will continue to expand their community engagement initiatives, as they seek to become the non-medical cannabis retailer of choice for British Columbians.

This will all be a priority for all of Seed & Stone's Victoria cannabis stores the same way it's been for their Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley cannabis stores.

One such initiative is that starting July 15th, Seed & Stone will, in accordance with the BC government's latest regulatory change, start offering free cannabis delivery to adult customers in the Victoria and Greater Vancouver areas.

About The Company

Seed & Stone is a non-medical cannabis retailer based in Surrey, BC offering customers age 19+ the full spectrum of quality cannabis and cannabis-related products. The company strives to provide the best products and promotes itself as a retailer with a cannabis retail experience based on local sensibilities and a staff that believes in educating, informing, and contributing their expertise to guiding people with safe cannabis purchasing and consumption.

