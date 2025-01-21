BC-Based Creative Agency H2 Expands to Alberta with Scott King as President

After 25 Years of Success on Vancouver Island, H2 is Poised for Record-Breaking Growth in 2025 with King at the Helm of Creative Content Studio in Calgary, AB

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - After 25 years as one of Vancouver Island's largest marketing agencies, H2 Accelerator ("H2"), is expanding to Alberta with a new creative content studio and the appointment of Calgary-based President Scott King. This move supports H2's projected 23% growth in 2025.

Scott King, President of H2 Accelerator, in Calgary, Alberta. Photo Credit: Jeremy Fokkens. (CNW Group/H2 Accelerator)

Scott King, an award-winning digital marketer with over 20 years of experience, joins H2 after earning international accolades that include the prestigious Jay Chiat Award for strategic work with UN Mine Action Services. A SAIT alumnus and designer of courses in the New Media Production & Design program, King launched H2's Beltline office in late 2024, where he's building a team that includes top local names, as well as a creative content studio that makes next-generation production expertise flexible, affordable, and responsive.

"Scott's strategic heft and big ideas inspire our team and clients. Growing west with the right people in place feels like a natural evolution," says CEO Dan Dagg.

"I'm thrilled to lead H2 in Alberta," says King. "The agency's ability to attract top talent and thrive in a hybrid work environment puts us in a great position to serve Alberta and national markets."

H2's diverse clientele includes Vancouver Island's Coastal Community Credit Union, Tourism Nanaimo, and Oak Bay Marine Group, as well as Alberta leaders like Easymax and national clients such as Connect Hearing. Services span strategy, creative, media buying, video production, and social media.

Since 2021, H2 has tripled gross sales, expanded its team from 16 to 23 full-time staff, and embraced a hybrid work model that has driven growth and creativity.

"Hybrid work works for us," says Dagg. "We've unlocked a formula for modern work/life balance that's transformed both our culture and results."

Scott King adds, "We're building a team that's passionate about both their work and lives outside it. This energy sparks creative solutions and elevates careers."

H2 invites industry professionals to connect, explore services, and submit RFP inquiries. Contact Scott King directly at [email protected] to learn more about the Calgary office.

More information can be found at h2accelerator.com

