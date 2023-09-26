BC Association of Clinical Counsellors Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence with 7000 Strong Registered Clinical Counsellors

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC), the leading professional association for Clinical Counsellors and Psychotherapists in British Columbia, proudly announces its momentous achievement of reaching 7500 members with 7000 RCCs and commemorates its 35th anniversary. Throughout more than three decades, BCACC has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of Clinical Counselling provincially, fostering innovation within the profession, and ensuring public protection throughout its remarkable journey.

Over the past 35 years, BCACC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, growth, and progress. "From day one, BCACC has had a vision to protect the public and advocate for the profession of Clinical Counselling in BC. 35 years later, that vision has underpinned the great work of the association and continues to guide our value systems," said Angela Burns, BCACC Registrar since 1991. "The BCACC has shown great resilience over the years and continues to adapt, evolve, and look for opportunities to make an impact."

Since its inception on May 19, 1988, BCACC has set the gold standard with the Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC) credential, which has become synonymous with excellence and credibility across the province and is the de facto credential preferred by employers. RCCs are now a vital part of various sectors including health authorities, government agencies, Employee and Family Assistance Programs (EFAPs), and more.

"With 7000 practitioners in communities both large and small throughout the province, RCCs have become an invaluable part of the collective of people working to better the mental health of the people of BC. BCACC's membership now accounts for more than 80% of the profession within the labour market. It is through the unwavering commitment and professionalism of our members that we have seen this extraordinary growth that has fortified BCACC as a trusted professional association." said Michael Radano, BCACC's Chief Executive Officer.

As BCACC celebrates these two significant milestones, it looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence, promoting professional growth, and safeguarding the interest of the public in BC.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with 7500 members. BCACC advocates for the Clinical Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

