BC Abandons Consumers

Restricting nicotine pouches an inexplicable and indefensible policy

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Consumers' Association of Canada (CAC) is reacting with disbelief at the plan announced yesterday by the British Columbia government to immediately restrict the sale of nicotine pouches, which have been approved federally as a nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) by Health Canada, to behind the counter in pharmacies. The Minister of Health is taking this action without any prior consultation with consumers.

"Under what possible pretense could a province that has championed safe supply and harm reduction make it more difficult to access a nicotine replacement therapy that is in high demand from adult smokers," asked Bruce Cran, President of the CAC. "This is one of the most ridiculous and counterproductive measures I have witnessed in my five decades as a consumer advocate – and it was done without any consumer consultation."

The intention to restrict the sale of pouches was announced by the Premier and Health Minister based on the premise of preventing youth use.

The CAC has long supported the concept of harm reduction for adult cigarette smokers, recognizing there are now alternatives available that do not come with the same health risks as smoking.

"It is beyond my comprehension that a harm reduction champion like BC would restrict access to a Health Canada-approved nicotine replacement therapy. Governments should be encouraging smokers to switch to these products, not making them more difficult to access," added Cran.

The CAC plans to vigorously oppose the sales restriction and encourages consumers of this product to make their views known to Minister Dix.

"The Minister chose to make this order without consulting consumers. That is unacceptable. Rest assured he will hear from them now," concluded Cran.

About the Consumers' Association of Canada

The Consumers' Association of Canada (CAC), founded in 1947, is an independent, national, not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization. The longest serving and most respected consumer organization in Canada, our mandate is to inform and educate consumers on marketplace issues, to advocate for consumers with government and industry, and to work with government and industry to solve marketplace problems.

