BBTV Reaches Nearly Half A Trillion Annual Views

Annual views grew to 473 billion in 20201

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators become more successful, unveils that its video content is now viewed monthly by more than 600 million unique viewers2 with almost half a trillion annual views1.

Annual views grew by 50 billion during the year from 423 billion in 2019 to 473 billion in 2020 1 , equating to growth of more than four billion views per month.

, equating to growth of more than four billion views per month. The growth rate for annual views accelerated in 2020 with a growth rate of 12% year-over-year, up from 4% in 2019 1 .

. BBTV's higher margin Plus Solutions views grew by a notable 18% in 2020, ahead of BBTV's Base Solutions views with a 12% growth rate 1 .

. All of the views from BBTV's Solutions grew during 2020 and BBTV's Direct Sales were the fastest growing category within BBTV's Plus Solutions with 141%1 views growth year-over-year.

BBTV is number one across all media companies in terms of total monthly watch-time, with 51.8 billion minutes across comScore's top 12 countries reports, November 20202. BBTV is followed by VEVO with 29.5 billion minutes, WarnerMedia with 24.8 billion minutes, The Walt Disney Company with 24.2 billion minutes, AT&T with 23.2 billion minutes, UPROXX with 21.3 billion minutes, and Comcast NBCUniversal with 17.7 billion minutes per month2, demonstrating the quality of BBTV's content and high engagement of its audience.

"There are two pillars that matter when it comes to unlocking significant monetization at scale - viewership and engagement. We're second only to Google in terms of unique viewers across the globe and our content spans many genres; we also have the highest engagement across media companies which is an outstanding achievement," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV. "Ultimately, being a leader in both of these metrics allows us to significantly monetize our content, and migrate our content creators from our Base Solutions to Plus Solutions that on average deliver three to four times higher margins. It's a massive opportunity for the business and our content creators."

BBTV's monthly unique viewership exceeds 600 million2 placing it second on the comScore November 2020 list of top video properties.

Lewis Ball, VP of Strategy, BBTV, commented: "Views are an important building block of the BBTV business given our unique business model. While we are a technology company that has provided content creators a truly comprehensive end to end platform that saves them time and helps them increase views and monetization output, our business model is to share revenues with our partners rather than charge a specific fee. This provides us with a major financial incentive to help our partners grow their income not only by adding more tools and technology but also by helping them obtain premium ad dollars for their advertising inventory. This is why views growth really matters to us, it's not just an interesting metric, it is the fundamental driver of our economic engine. As we move more of our views to Plus from Base, we have enormous gross profit and bottom line expansion potential."

Footnotes

12020 Views from Google Analytics

2Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on November 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content creators through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on August 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

Forward-Looking Information

