BBTV Holdings Inc. Generates 5.5 Billion New Monthly Views on YouTube Shorts With Notable Creator Signings

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leader in creator monetization, today announced that H1'21 signings of notable creators drove an increase of 5.5 billion monthly views for the Company on YouTube Shorts1. Launched in a beta program as a competitor to TikTok in 2020 and subsequently rolled out to over 100 countries, YouTube Shorts is a prominent area of growth for YouTube surpassing 15 billion global daily views as of June 2021, up 131% from the 6.5 billion in March 20212.

YouTube continues to be a prominent platform for content creators to distribute their content and generate revenue. In Q2 2021, YouTube's total reported revenue of $7 billion was up 84% year over year 1 .

YouTube Shorts is a new short-form video experience for creators who want to shoot short, catchy videos using their mobile phones.

BBTV is one of YouTube's largest enterprise partners, now generating 5.5 billion monthly views on YouTube Shorts through creator signings to expand on its viewership on the platform 2 .

Recent notable YouTube Shorts creators that BBTV has signed include Klem Family, The Furrha Family, Brandon Baum , and Magnus The Therapy Dog.

"With more than 15 billion daily views and growing, and a new $100 million YouTube Shorts Fund, we're very excited about the fast growth and engagement from creators, artists and key partners such as BBTV," commented Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer, YouTube. "We've paid out more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and others over the last three years, so introducing new formats like YouTube Shorts is key to helping the continuous expansion of the creative economy. BBTV and YouTube have a long and fruitful history of collaboration, so we're looking forward to growing our relationship to new heights with YouTube Shorts."

The growth of BBTV's presence on YouTube Shorts is a continuation of the Company's growth strategy across key platforms, markets, and verticals, expanding on its significant baseline for monetization through its comprehensive Base and Plus Solutions. BBTV is essential to thousands of creators that rely on the platform to generate meaningful revenue for themselves. More than 500 creators generated over $100K of annual revenue, and more than 100 creators made more than $500K of annual revenue in 2020.

"Viewership and engagement are key drivers to revenue growth for content creators, and this is just one example of how we're expanding on our massive baseline for monetization," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "BBTV has always embraced new formats that keep audiences engaged in new and exciting ways. We know that 80% of Millennials and Gen Z prefer short form videos3, and this is part of the reason that we're seeing this surge for YouTube Shorts. It's an important consideration for creators that we work with, as our solutions amplify the ability for them to turn their viewership into real revenue. Innovations like YouTube Shorts are powerful enablers for creators to really leverage what BBTV has to offer."

Footnotes 1YouTube Analytics - Last 30 Days as of August 3, 2021 2 https://abc.xyz/investor/static/pdf/2021_Q2_Earnings_Transcript.pdf?cache=1fcb27b 3 https://www.adweek.com/performance-marketing/snap-nrg-study-gen-z-millennials-gravitate-toward-short-form-premium-video-content/

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including the Company's growth strategy, the Company's presence on YouTube Shorts being a continuation of that strategy, the Company's expectations that YouTube Shorts are powerful enablers for creators to really leverage what BBTV has to offer, and other information in future periods. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the Company's assumptions that its current growth plans and trends will not change in any material adverse respect in the foreseeable future; that its estimates of costs and revenue for future periods are accurate; that its assumptions regarding continued growth in YouTube Shorts and the Company's creators engaging with YouTube Shorts will be realized; changes and trends in the Company's industry and the global economy will be met; and that the Company will continue to contract with new content creators and to continue to monetize content through its Base and Plus Solutions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based may not be accurate; the effect of competition; that the Company's agreements with platforms, creators or others may terminate early or not be renewed either on similar terms or at all; the regulatory environment and in particular, the fact that new regulations may be enacted with which the Company may not be able to comply, and government regulation of the Internet as well as privacy regulation which are both evolving and unfavourable developments could have an adverse impact on the Company's operating results; intellectual property risks; the Company's reliance on technology which may not perform as expected or may become obsolete; the Company's significant reliance on its relationship with one digital platform; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations with respect to the Company's future performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

